Talent management during the contingency season we are in, forces us to think about skill management for professionals.

An Edelman study estimated that the main expected change in human resources was to motivate people with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.

Colombia is the country that is most prepared to motivate work at home at the Latam level, according to Citrix.

Managing talent in moments as challenging as the COVID-19 contingency we are going through confronts us with a whole series of guidelines, through which we can find better resources through which we can better understand the resources they have helped digital become the workplace.

A Citrix estimate warns which countries have the highest percentage of people who have the opportunity to work remotely in Latin America.

Within the list, Colombia became the country with the greatest possibility to carry out this work, followed by Argentina with a percentage of 44 percent, followed by Mexico with a percentage of 39 percent.

According to Manpower, it is estimated that after the spread of the pandemic we have obviously learned new ways of working, consisting of trends such as smart working, leadership practices were established and new practices for growth have been increasingly determined .

To understand in detail what the COVID-19 pandemic has represented in talent management, Andrea Vargas, director of Potentor, warns us in this interview for Merca2.0, the details of this phenomenon in the administration of human resources.

Merca2.0 – What is talent management and why is it important for companies to be aware of investing in this area during the contingency?

Andrea Vargas – Talent management refers to all those processes that intervene in human resources designed to attract, develop and retain key talent in an organization.

Although sometimes we forget it, talent is the most important productive asset that companies have. Investing in its development and retention is of utmost importance as it will ensure productivity and growth in our businesses.

Merca2.0 – Communication has become a critical area during this contingency. What should be the key guideline to follow?

AV – Communication changes every day, the important thing is to have the necessary skills to adapt to these new communication channels. For companies migrating to tools that make their employees feel like part of something is of utmost importance, for example an employee portal or a work climate survey.

Merca2.0 – What has been the main mistake that has been made during this talent management contingency?

AV – Neglecting employees, firing people regardless of other more viable options. Retaining key talent is the most important thing we have to do in these difficult times.

