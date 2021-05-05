Talent box on Thursday 13 in Mérida

MEXICO – Talent boxing returns to Mérida, specifically to the Grupo Sipse facilities, with the attractive function that Max Boxing will present on Thursday the 13th, which will be a card in which six undefeated will be at risk.

And the main fight, will face two boxers who do not know defeat in their respective fledgling careers.

Popular “Colorado” Zaid Rejón (6-0-0, 5 ko’s) will face 6 rounds at featherweight against Érik “Gusano” Chávez (5-0-0), in a clash of styles that will result in a fight competitive and interesting from the opening bell.

The power of “Colorado”, with 5 knockouts of his six victories, against boxing, technique and speed of “Worm”, who remains undefeated in 5 fights, has not won any by knockout and always provides spectacular fights.

In addition, it will be a “civil war” since both are from Mérida.

In support, five other promises of Yucatecan boxing will put their undefeated marks at risk.

Knockout Francisco “Pulga” Araujo (4-0-0, 4 ko’s) will face Quintana Roo Moises “Ruffus” Puchuli (3-1-0) in another interesting and highly contested 6-round match at Light Flyweight.

Another rookie on stage will be “Oby” Roberto Ruiz Lizárraga (1-0-1) who goes 4 rounds in Super Featherweight against Jacinto “Jack Jack” Lizárraga (1-1-1, 1 ko).

Another knockout on stage will be Yahir Alan Frank (5-0-0, 5 ko’s) who will face Edwin “Monky” Medina (1-2-0) at 4 rounds in Supermosca.

In preliminary fights, Jarol “Maravilla” Cervera and Ángel Patrón will enter the ring, to face Óscar Familia and Sebastián Aguilar, respectively.

The function will be behind closed doors, at the Grupo Sipse facilities, following the prevention and health protocols of the health authorities and the Mérida Box Commission.