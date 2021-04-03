Talen Horton-Tucker and Alex Caruso made incredible bald spots against the Sacramento Kings

The young players of the Lakers, Talen Horton-Tucker and Alex Caruso they made incredible losses against the Sacramento Kings.

Talen Horton-Tucker has certainly been making the most of his additional opportunities for Los Angeles. Lakers lately. With the superstarss LeBron James and Anthony Davis Still out of the lineup due to injuries, the 20-year-old sophomore has been doing his best to fill those huge shoes.

Against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, THT once again demonstrated why the top brass of the Lakers they made the right decision not to redeem it by the deadline.

Horton-Tucker played with several Kings defenders at one point in the second half. After receiving the pass from teammate Markieff Morris, he faked all three and struck at the heart of the Sacramento defense.

It will be a while before the Lakers get back to Lebron James and Anthony Davis from injury. They still have dependable dudes like Caruso who can give them a boost with their hustle and energy on that second drive though.