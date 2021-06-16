Talavera brothers together for the fifth time

MEXICO – The brothers Axel and Hafit Talavera will share the card for the fifth time in their respective races this Friday, at the Grupo Sipse facilities, in Mérida, in a prospects function that will be presented by Max Boxing, in which five undefeated from home will put at risk your brand undefeated. Axel Talavera and Hafit Talavera coincided on three billboards during 2020.

March 14, August 28 and October 30. And again this year, on April 23rd. On Friday 18, Axel (7-0-0, 2 ko’s) will face 6 rounds in minimum weight against Mexican Oscar “Guapo” Bermudez (5-5-0, 2 ko’s), in a duel of great demand for the young man Mérida prospect. Talavera comes from facing two more experienced rivals. José Isabel Gómez (8-3-0) by knockout in 3 rounds in February, and Irving Requema (8-17-3) precisely in the April 23 show.

His rival, “Guapo” Bermudez, played the WBC Minimum Latin Championship in October 2020 in the Dominican Republic, falling by points in 10 rounds, and in his most recent presentation, in December 2020, he also fell by decision in 10 rounds against the undefeated Erick Badillo, and previously he faced another undefeated, Jorge Ignacio Villalobos, so facing a fighter who does not know defeat, at home, is not something new for the fighter originally from Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl, who also, by the fact By living and training at height, he will climb the ring with the advantage in condition, resistance and recovery factor.

Axel’s brother Hafit (6-0-0, 1KO) will have a 4-round Super Bantamweight duel against Jesús “Marrito” García (1-3-0, 1KO) from Tabasco. In his most recent fight, he Last April, Hafit achieved the first knockout of his career after having started his career with five wins by decision, and now he will face “Marrito” García, a fighter who has given wars and usually goes the distance, however His only victory was by knockout in the first round, so the “Wolf” must step into the ring with all precautions.

In the rest of the show, Francisco “Pulga” Araujo (5-0-0, 4 ko’s) goes against Emanuel “Bachas” Ucan (2-1-0) in 6 rounds in light flyweight: Zaid “Colorado” Rejón (7 -0-0, 5 ko’s) will face Manuel “Zurko” Pérez (2-4-0, 1 ko) in 6 innings at featherweight. And Ángel Patron (2-0-0, 1 ko) against Tadeo “Chamaco” Rejón (1-0-0) after 4 episodes in featherweight. The function this Friday in Mérida, at the Grupo Sipse facilities, will be behind closed doors, following the prevention and health protocols of the health authorities and the Mérida Box Commission.