Donald Trump, President of the United States, suggested during a press conference that if an injection of disinfectant (such as Lysol or chlorine) were created and it were put to people suffering from the disease of Coronavirus COVID-19, the infection would disappear because, After all, these detergents have been found to be very efficient against coronavirus.

This is obviously stupid. And not only we say it, the scientific community around the world says it, starting with the company that manufactures Lysol.

In a statement, the British company Reckitt Benckiser, makers of the Lysol disinfectant, stated emphatically the following:

“As global leaders in hygiene and health products we must make it clear that, under no circumstances, our disinfectant products should be administered inside the human body (whether by injection, ingestion or any other route,” the company indicated.

To be clear, the idea of ​​consuming isopropyl alcohol or chlorine, both key ingredients in Lysol and other types of disinfectants, It is something that only happens to the suicides mind. POINT. If you take it you will die or you will end up with serious illnesses.

Consuming it can kill you and that’s it, you died and nothing should matter to you anymore. But if you do not die you can suffer problems in the central nervous system, ranging from an intense headache to a coma, affecting your respiratory system, dermatitis and corneal injuries (if you try to spray with it), and a long etcetera.

The consumption of chlorineWhatever the brand, it can cause severe vomiting, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration and acute liver failure.

These types of products are very useful, yes, but they are also poison. They must be handled responsibly.

In fact, the company accepts that they still do not know if its product is 100% effective against the COVID-19 coronavirus, as they write on its website.

“As this is an emerging outbreak, we still do not have access to the new virus (2019-nCoV) to carry out the relevant tests. Lysol spray and surface disinfecting wipes have been tested against other coronavirus strains such as Human Coronavirus and SARS-CoV, and have been found to be effective in removing these viruses on non-porous surfaces. The 2019-nCoV is a new strain, so we are working with our partners to ensure the effectiveness of our product range as soon as possible. ”

So consuming these products in excess can only make it worse. The best tools against the pandemic remain social distancing and frequent hand washing, not the disinfectants or the masks by themselves. The tools only work if used appropriately and responsibly, not idiotically.

.