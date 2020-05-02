Investors came to charge $ 37 to buy a barrel of crude

An oil pump in operation at dawn near the Texan town of Midland, United States.

Cataclysm in the oil market in the United States. The sector had never lived a similar journey. The reserve tanks have run out of space to store more crude oil after the fall in demand due to the pandemic. And even ships have been used. The benchmark barrel price across the Atlantic, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI), fell into negative territory for the first time in its history after plummeting 305%. Investors came to charge $ 37.63 to buy a barrel in the US. The decision by the Chicago market, WTI’s main futures trading ground, to authorize negative sales sparked panic.

The oil market is fulfilling the dire prophecies of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which last week warned that this would be the worst year in history for the oil sector. The outbreak of the public health crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic has confined half the planet to their homes. So there is not enough demand: consumption plummets and reserve tanks have run out of space to store more crude. Producers have no one to place raw materials with and oil prices are sinking. With no cars on the roads or planes in the skies, the pandemic-affected economies no longer need to consume as much crude. Therefore, this Monday the oil market suffered an unprecedented crash. The tension in the markets, the largest earthquake since the coronavirus crisis broke out, took crude oil into negative territory for the first time in its history.

The barrel of Brent oil from the North Sea, a benchmark in Europe, also suffered after dropping 8% until it was exchanged for $ 25.8. The bump in the United States is wilder because the powerful fracking industry there has helped make the country the world’s leading producer of crude oil. So now its market has overflowed.

Texas oil prices (WTI), which were already at the bottom, started the day subtracting hourly value and dangerously approaching negative terrain. Until mid-afternoon (Spanish time) the Chicago market, the main square where oil futures are traded in the US, authorized the WTI to trade negative. Then madness broke out. The barrel of West Texas came to leave 305% of its value. That is, at the beginning of the session, investors paid around $ 17 per barrel of oil and late at night they received $ 37. Something unthinkable months ago.

“Refineries are rejecting barrels at a historic rate and with US storage levels reaching their limit, market forces will inflict more pain until they bottom out or the covid-19 crisis clears. Whatever happens first, although it seems that the former has more possibilities, ”Michael Tran, managing director of global energy strategy at RBC Capital Markets, told Bloombeg.

And, in this context, any cut in production seems insufficient. The reduction, from May, of almost 10 million barrels per day agreed a few days ago by the main producing countries does not manage to stop the bleeding of prices, and begins to threaten the viability of the extractive industry in many countries. “If energy consumption is down 30% and OPEC reduces supply by 10%, there is still a big gap,” Elwin de Groot, head of macro strategy at Rabobank, sums up to .. But cutting production further seems difficult, in view of the disagreements between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which were already on the verge of leading to failure at the last summit.

Futures contracts also plummeted with a view to that already stored reserves exceed demand and that the economic slowdown continues to limit consumption. The June contract for WTI futures fell above 10% and is around $ 22 a barrel. In Europe, the price of Brent holds much better, and on Monday it lost 8%. However, it barely pays $ 26, less than half its value at the start of the crisis.

At current prices, the profitability threshold is threatened in many countries and companies are already beginning to suffer. Diego Morín, an IG analyst, considers that the indebtedness of the sector could bankrupt some North American oil companies dedicated to fracking. “Having a barrel below the $ 50 barrier is detrimental to the shale industry,” he says. In view of the trend, the market will take a long time to pay that amount again.

Although the low price of oil benefits Spain, a highly energy-dependent country, the Ibex could not escape this Monday from the negative trend that came from Wall Street – New York opened with losses – and closed with a 0.64% drop. The Spanish selective endured 6,800 points, but he has not just consolidated his recovery and every day he moves further away from the desired 7,000. Once again, tourism stocks led the losses, given increasingly negative economic prospects. On the other hand, the main European parks continued with the comeback that started a couple of weeks ago, thanks to the boost from positive data on the evolution of the pandemic.

