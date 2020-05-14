The future of the antihero with Marvel is still uncertain, Since while Kevin Feige and Ryan Reynolds say that there are already plans for the third installment, the creator of the character, Rob Liefeld, says that this is false, but while the situation is clarified, who will be the villains of ‘Deadpool 3’ have already been revealed. ‘.

In his first two installments, Deadpool has already faced several enemies who managed to put him on the ropes, Mainly Cable and Juggernaut, but apparently, for his third movie, the antihero skills will be demanded to the fullest, as he will face two villains who promise to make him bite the dust, so once again, Wade Winston will not have things easy.

Although the studio has not yet decided what profile it will give the character when he enters the MCU, you already have in mind who will be the next villains of the film, since according to sources from the portal, We Got This Covered, Typhoid Mary and Madcap, are the main candidates to face Deadpool in his next installment.

Typhoid Mary started out as an enemy of Daredevil, but he’s also had trouble in the past with Deadpool. His main powers are telekinetic, although he also has a wide domain of martial arts, although his main danger is his three personalities, Mary is a normal person, Typhoid is violent and adventurous, but when these two get together they form Bloody Mary, who he has the ability to control all his power, which he uses in a brutal way.

Madcap is one of the most dangerous villains in Marvel, since after being exposed to compound X07 during his youth, he acquired accelerated healing powers, making it practically indestructible, since it can regenerate or heal, it has even been mortally wounded, it also has the ability to drive people crazy Pushing madness into their heads, he even managed to get into Deadpool’s mind once.

So these would be the villains of ‘Deadpool 3’ And the truth is that they sound quite promising, so we hope that the next installment of the antihero does not take four years to arrive as it is rumored, and Marvel continues to preserve the essence of the character, which is ultimately what has made him in one of the most popular antiheroes.