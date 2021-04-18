“Taking a transatlantic flight by plane is associated with a risk of thromboembolism and few hesitate to go on vacation to Cancun”

(Photo: GETTY)

María is 65 years old and remembers April 1 as one of the happiest of the last year. It was when he received the summons to be vaccinated against the coronavirus at the Zendal Hospital in Madrid. Since the pandemic began, she lived – lives – in fear of catching it: she has COPD (a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), rheumatism and diabetes. Therefore, when he knew that he was finally going to be able to protect himself against the “damn” Covid, he could not help but jump for joy. But after the euphoria, the uncertainty arrived: she was going to be vaccinated with that of “AstraZeneca” and her closest circle did not stop harassing her: they were going to inject her with ‘the bad one’. And, in his case, surely that injection multiplied the risks of the dreaded adverse effects – thrombi – that have made this firm one of the most questioned.

A similar case is that of Pepe, 70 years old. He has a congenital heart disease and also received the “wonderful” news of going to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus. But, yes, according to what his intimates told him, they were going to put one of the ‘good ones’ on him, Moderna’s.

On the other side of the story are cardiologists, rheumatologists, pediatricians and pharmacists who, consulted by HuffPost, end any distinction between vaccines: “the good ones are the ones that work,” says Gonzalo Oñoro, a pediatrician at a health center in the Community of Madrid and co-creator of Dos Pediatras en Casa. “They’re all good. Without a doubt getting vaccinated is better than not doing it ”, says Alberto Garcia Lledó, head of the cardiology service at the Hospital Príncipe de Asturias, and associate professor of cardiology at the University …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.