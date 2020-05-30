Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502 / NYSE: TAK) announced today that interim analysis data from the OPTIC phase 2 trial (Optimizing Ponatinib Treatment In ÇML) will be presented in an oral session at the 56th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and at the 25th Annual Meeting of the European Hematology Association (EHA). The OPTIC trial is a continuous, randomized and open study that prospectively assesses dosing regimens based on the ICLUSIG ® response (ponatinib) over an interval of three initial doses (45, 30 or 15 mg), with the objective of optimizing their efficacy and safety in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (CML in CF), who are resistant or intolerant to previous therapy with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI).

With an average follow-up of approximately 21 months, data from the OPTIC interim analysis show that the ideal risk-benefit profile for ICLUSIG in patients with CF CML is achieved with an initial daily dose of 45 mg and, when reaching BCR- ABL1 ≤1%, with dose reduction to 15 mg. This dosing regimen resulted in an assigned rate of 5.3% of the arterial occlusive event (AOE).

“These data help to revise our understanding of how to treat with ICLUSIG to optimize the risk-benefit in patients with chronic CML who are resistant or intolerant to previous TKIs – which was demonstrated in the 45 mg regimens, followed by reduction from dose to 15 mg regimen – maintaining a controllable safety profile, “said Jorge Cortes, MD, Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University, and lead investigator for the OPTIC trial. “It is also important to note that a clinical benefit was observed in all three initial doses in this population of patients resistant to multiple previous TKIs, and that the majority did not demonstrate better responses than a complete hematological response to the previous immediate TKI.”

Takeda will discuss this data with the US Food and Drug Administration. The complete primary analysis of the OPTIC assay will be performed and presented at a later date.

“ICLUSIG has been an effective treatment option for appropriate patients with CML since FDA approval in 2012,” said Christopher Arendt, head of the Oncology Therapeutic Unit at Takeda. “This data provides an additional context around the safety profile of ICLUSIG, a third generation inhibitor of BCR-ABL1, and may offer further guidance on how to reduce the risk of arterial occlusive events, a concern that we believe has limited access to patient to ICLUSIG in the past. We are excited about the findings of the OPTIC trial and intend to send this data to the US FDA as soon as possible as part of an application for supplemental registration of a new drug. ”

OPTIC interim analysis (AI): a study of the variation in dosage of the three initial doses of ponatinib (PON).

The main results, to be presented by Dr. Jorge Cortes, include:

By interim analysis (AI; ​​cut-off date of July 2019) with an average follow-up time of approximately 21 months, 77% (n / N = 216/282) of patients in the OPTIC trial were assessed for the primary endpoint.

The interim analysis of OPTIC demonstrates the benefit of ponatinib at the three initial doses in a largely resistant population, in which the majority of patients (> 60%) demonstrated a complete hematological response (CHR) or minor response to immediate prior therapy.

Maximum BCR-ABL1 IS rates (less than or equal) ≤1% in the 12 months were achieved in the initial dose cohort of 45 mg / day (38.7%), and responses were maintained with dose reduction to 15 mg / day.

With the dose reduction prescribed by the protocol for response in the higher dose cohorts, 75% of patients in the 45 mg cohort and 88% of patients in the 30 mg cohort were able to maintain the response to BCR-ABL1IS (less than or equal to ) ≤1% for up to two years.

Safety data includes:



From the cut-off date of the OPTIC interim analysis (AI) (July 2019), among all patients (N = 282), the most common treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) of any degree (occurring in ≥10% of all patients) were thrombocytopenia (39.4%), neutropenia (25.2%), hypertension (24.1%), anemia (17.4%), headache (17.0%), increased lipase (16.0%), arthralgia (14.2%), constipation (12.4%), decreased platelet count (10.6%) and increased ALT (10.3%).

There was a dose-dependent trend in AOE rates (arterial occlusive events):



Pre-assigned AOEs were reported in (initial dose cohorts of 45, 30, 15 mg / day) 8.5% (n / N = 8/94), 4.3% (n / N = 4/94) and 2.1% (n / N = 2/94).

The prospective assignment of AOEs by independent experts resulted in (initial dose cohorts of 45, 30, 15 mg / day) 5.3% (n / N = 5/94), 4.3% (n / N = 4 / 94) and 1.1% (n / N = 1/94).

In the interim analysis (AI), AOE-related deaths were not reported.

OPTIC trial creation

The phase 2 OPTIC trial was developed to prospectively assess dosing regimens based on an ICLUSIG response over an initial three-dose interval in patients with CML in resistant or intolerant CF to previous TKI therapy.

The primary endpoint is achieved with BCR-ABL1 ≤1% in 12 months.

The trial involved 283 participants from around the world, each with an initial daily dose of 45 mg, 30 mg or 15 mg, established at random. The dose reduction in response occurred according to the study protocol.

In addition to OPTIC data, a poster with data from an independent retrospective review of AOEs in the phase 2 PACE trial Ponatinib Ph + THELL and ÇML AND) will be shared during ASCO and EHA.

About the OPTIC trial

The OPTIC (Optimizing Ponatinib Treatment In CML) trial is a randomized trial, with a range of doses designed to evaluate three initial doses of ICLUSIG (15 mg, 30 mg, 45 mg) in patients with myeloid leukemia chronic resistant chronic phase (CML in CF), or who had documented a history of the presence of the T315I mutation after receiving any number of previous TKIs. The dose reduction in the response occurred according to the study protocol. The trial is expected to inform the optimal use of ICLUSIG® (ponatinib) in these patients. Approximately 283 patients were enrolled in clinical facilities worldwide. The primary endpoint of the assay was achieved at BCR-ABL1 ≤1% in 12 months.

About the PACE trial

The PACE trial (evaluation of Ponatinib Ph + THELL and ÇML AND) evaluated the efficacy and safety of ICLUSIG in patients with CML (chronic myeloid leukemia) and Ph + ALL (acute lymphoblastic leukemia positive for the Philadelphia chromosome) resistant or intolerant to dasatinib or nilotinib, or with the T315I mutation. A total of 449 patients were treated with ponatinib at the initial dose of 45 mg / day. It is estimated that 93% of patients previously received two or more approved TKIs and 56% of all patients received three or more approved TKIs. Fifty-five percent of the general population of chronic CML patients in the PACE study achieved an important cytogenetic response (MCyR) in 12 months – the primary endpoint of the PACE study for patients with chronic CML – and 70% of patients with CML in chronic phase with T315I + reached MCyR. Registration for the PACE trial was completed in October 2011.

About LMC and LLA Ph +

CML – a rare malignancy – is one of the four main types of leukemia; it is the result of a genetic mutation that occurs in the early immature versions of myeloid cells, which form red blood cells, platelets and most types of white blood cells. Later, an abnormal gene called BCR-ABL1 forms, transforming the damaged cell into an LMC cell. CML usually progresses slowly, but it can develop into an acute leukemia that grows quickly and is difficult to treat.

Ph + ALL is a rare form of ALL that affects approximately 25% of adult ALL patients in the USA, and is characterized by the presence of an abnormal gene, known as the Philadelphia chromosome. In patients positive for the Philadelphia (Ph +) chromosome, an abnormal chromosome is formed when parts of chromosomes 9 and 22 alternate. This forms a longer chromosome 9 and a shorter chromosome 22, which leads to the development of BCR-ABL1 and is associated with LA Ph +.

About ICLUSIG® (ponatinib) tablets

ICLUSIG is a kinase inhibitor directed mainly to the protein BCR-ABL1, an abnormal tyrosine kinase that is expressed in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia positive for the Philadelphia chromosome (ALL Ph +). ICLUSIG is a drug directed against cancer, developed using a computational structure-based drug design platform, created specifically to inhibit the activity of BCR-ABL1 and its mutations. ICLUSIG inhibits native BCR-ABL1 mutations, as well as all mutations resistant to the treatment of BCR-ABL1, including the most resistant T315I mutation. ICLUSIG is the only approved TKI that demonstrates activity against the BCR-ABL1 T315I gatekeeper mutation. This mutation has been associated with resistance to all other approved TKIs. ICLUSIG received full FDA approval in November 2016. ICLUSIG is indicated for the treatment of accelerated adult CF patients (CP, chronic phase), blast phase CML or Ph + ALL, for whom no other TKI therapy is indicated, and treatment of adult patients with T315I positive CML (chronic phase, accelerated phase or blast phase) or T315I positive Ph + LLC. ICLUSIG is neither indicated nor recommended for the treatment of patients with recently diagnosed chronic CML.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION (USA)

WARNING: ARTERIAL OCCLUSION, VENOUS THROMBOEMBOLISM, HEART FAILURE AND HEPATIC TOXICITY

See the complete information prescribed in the package insert.

Arterial occlusion occurred in at least 35% of patients treated with ICLUSIG® (ponatinib), including fatal myocardial infarction, stroke (stroke), stenosis of large arterial vessels in the brain, severe peripheral vascular disease and the need for urgent procedures revascularization. Patients with and without cardiovascular risk factors, including patients under 50, experienced these events. Stop or stop using ICLUSIG immediately with arterial occlusion. A benefit-risk consideration should guide the decision to restart ICLUSIG.

Venous thromboembolism occurred in 6% of patients treated with ICLUSIG. Monitor for evidence of thromboembolism. Consider modifying the dose or discontinuing ICLUSIG in patients who develop severe venous thromboembolism.

Heart failure, including fatalities, occurred in 9% of patients treated with ICLUSIG. Monitor cardiac function. Stop or stop ICLUSIG if heart failure recurs or worsens.

Liver toxicity, liver failure and death occurred in patients treated with ICLUSIG. Monitor liver function. Stop ICLUSIG if liver toxicity is suspected

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Arterial occlusions: the 35% of patients reported as having occlusive arterial events (AOEs) in the packaging warning included patients from the phase 1 and phase 2 trials. In the phase 2 trial, 33% of the patients treated with ICLUSIG experienced a cardiac arterial occlusive event. vascular (21%), peripheral vascular (12%) or cerebrovascular (9%). Some patients experienced more than one type of event. Fatal and life-threatening events occurred within 2 weeks of initial treatment, with doses as low as 15 mg per day. ICLUSIG can also cause recurrent or multiple site occlusion. Patients required revascularization procedures. The average time to start the first AOE ranged from 193 to 526 days. The most common risk factors observed with these events were hypertension, hyperlipidemia and a history of heart disease. Occlusive arterial events (AOEs) were more frequent with increasing age and in patients with a history of ischemia, hypertension, diabetes or hyperlipidemia. In patients suspected of developing occlusive arterial events, stop or stop using ICLUSIG.

Venous thromboembolism: events of venous thromboembolism, including deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, superficial thrombophlebitis and retinal vein thrombosis with loss of vision, occurred in 6% of patients with an incidence rate of 5% (CML in CF), 4% (CML) in FA), 10% (LMC in FB) and 9% (ALL + Ph). Consider modifying or suspending ICLUSIG dosage in patients who develop severe venous thromboembolism.

Cardiac insufficiency: fatal or severe heart failure or left ventricular dysfunction occurred in 6% of patients in the phase 2 trial. The most frequent heart failure events (each; 3%) were congestive heart failure and decreased ejection fraction. Monitor patients for signs or symptoms consistent with heart failure and treat as clinically indicated, including discontinuation of ICLUSIG. Consider suspension if serious heart failure develops.

Liver toxicity: liver toxicity events were observed in 29% of patients (11% were grade 3 or 4). Severe liver toxicity occurred in all groups of people with the disease. Three patients with CML in FB or PhL ALL died: one with fulminant liver failure, within one week after the start of ICLUSIG, and two with acute liver failure. The most common forms were elevations of AST or ALT (54% in all grades, 8% in grade 3 or 4, 5% not reversed in the last follow-up), bilirubin and alkaline phosphatase. The mean time to onset of the liver toxicity event was 3 months. Monitor liver function with tests at baseline and thereafter at least monthly or as clinically indicated. Stop, reduce, or suspend ICLUSIG as clinically indicated.

Hypertension: Emerging rise in the treatment of systolic or diastolic blood pressure occurred in 68% of patients, 12% of whom were severe and included hypertensive crisis. Patients may need urgent clinical intervention for hypertension associated with confusion, headache, chest pain or shortness of breath. In patients with baseline BP <140/90 mm Hg, 80% developed hypertension emerging from treatment (44% in stage 1 and 37% in stage 2). In 132 patients with stage 1 hypertension at baseline, 67% (88/132) developed stage 2 hypertension. Monitor and supervise elevations in blood pressure while using ICLUSIG and treat hypertension to normalize blood pressure. Stop, reduce the dosage, or stop ICLUSIG if hypertension is not medically controlled. In the event of significant worsening, unstable or treatment-resistant hypertension, discontinue treatment and consider assessing renal artery stenosis.

Pancreatitis: pancreatitis was reported in 7% of patients (6% were severe or grade 3/4). Many of these cases were resolved within 2 weeks by discontinuing the dose or reducing the ICLUSIG. The incidence of elevated lipase resulting from treatment was 42% (16%, grade 3 or higher). Check serum lipase every 2 weeks for the first 2 months and then monthly, or as clinically indicated. Consider additional monitoring of serum lipase in patients with a history of pancreatitis or alcohol abuse. Interruption or reduction of dosage may be necessary. In cases where lipase elevations are accompanied by abdominal symptoms, discontinue treatment with ICLUSIG and assess patients for pancreatitis. Do not consider restarting ICLUSIG until patients have complete symptom resolution and lipase levels are <1.5 x ULN.

Increased toxicity in recently diagnosed chronic phase CML: in a randomized, prospective clinical trial in the first-line treatment of patients recently diagnosed with chronic phase CML (CML in CF), the ICLUSIG 45 mg once daily increased the risk of serious adverse reactions twice when compared to imatinib 400 mg once daily. The average exposure to treatment was less than 6 months. The trial was interrupted for safety reasons in October 2013. Arterial and venous thrombosis, as well as occlusions, occurred at least twice as often in the ICLUSIG arm when compared to the imatinib arm. Compared to imatinib, patients treated with ICLUSIG exhibited a higher incidence of myeloid suppression, pancreatitis, liver toxicity, heart failure, hypertension, and skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders. ICLUSIG is neither indicated nor recommended for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed CF CML.

Neuropathy: in general, 20% of patients had a peripheral neuropathy event of any degree (2% were grade 3/4). The most common were paresthesia (5%), peripheral neuropathy (4%), hypoaesthesia (3%), dysgeusia (2%), muscle weakness (2%) and hyperesthesia (1%). Cranial neuropathy developed in 2% of patients (<1%, grade 3/4). Of the patients who developed neuropathy, 26% developed neuropathy during the first month of treatment. Monitor patients for symptoms of neuropathy, such as hypoaesthesia, hyperaesthesia, paraesthesia, discomfort, a burning sensation, neuropathic pain or weakness. Consider discontinuing ICLUSIG and assess whether neuropathy is suspected.

Eye toxicity: Serious eye toxicities, which lead to blindness or blurred vision, have occurred in patients. Retinal toxicities, including macular edema, retinal vein occlusion and retinal hemorrhage, occurred in 2% of patients. Irritation of the conjunctiva, erosion or abrasion of the corneas, dry eye, conjunctivitis, hemorrhage of the conjunctiva, hyperemia and edema or pain in the eyes occurred in 14% of patients. Blurred vision occurred in 6%. Other ocular toxicities include cataracts, periorbital edema, blepharitis, glaucoma, eyelid edema, ocular hyperemia, iritis, iridocyclitis and ulcerative keratitis. Perform comprehensive eye exams at baseline and periodically during treatment.

Bleeding: bleeding occurred in 28% of patients (6% were severe, including fatalities). The incidence of serious bleeding events was higher in patients with CML in AF or FB or Ph + ALL. Gastrointestinal hemorrhage and subdural hematoma were the most reported major bleeding events, occurring in 1% each. The most hemorrhagic events occurred in patients with grade 4 thrombocytopenia. Stop ICLUSIG for severe or severe bleeding and assess.

Fluid retention: fluid retention occurred in 31% of patients. The most common fluid retention events were peripheral edema (17%), pleural effusion (8%), pericardial effusion (4%) and peripheral swelling (3%). Serious events occurred in 4%. One instance of cerebral edema was fatal. Serious events emerging from treatment included: pleural effusion (2%), pericardial effusion (1%) and peripheral edema (<1%). Monitor patients for fluid retention and supervise as clinically indicated. Stop, reduce or suspend the ICLUSIG, as clinically indicated.

Cardiac arrhythmias: arrhythmias occurred in 19% of patients (7% were grade ≥3). Arrhythmia of ventricular origin has been reported in 3% of all arrhythmias, with one case being grade ≥3. Symptomatic bradyarrhythmias leading to pacemaker implantation occurred in 1% of patients. Atrial fibrillation was the most common arrhythmia (7%) and approximately half of the cases were grade 3 or 4. Other grade 3 or 4 arrhythmia events included syncope (2%), tachycardia and bradycardia (each 0.4%) and prolonged electrocardiogram QT, atrial palpitation, supraventricular tachycardia, ventricular tachycardia, atrial tachycardia, complete atrioventricular block, cardiorespiratory arrest, loss of consciousness and sinus node dysfunction (each 0.2%). For 27 patients, the event led to hospitalization. In patients with signs and symptoms suggestive of slow heart rate (fainting, dizziness) or fast heart rate (chest pain, palpitations or dizziness), stop ICLUSIG and assess.

Myelosuppression: myelosuppression was reported in 59% of patients (50% were grade 3/4). The incidence of these events was higher in patients with LCM in AF, LCM in FB and ALL Ph + than in patients with CML in CF. Severe myelosuppression (grade 3 or 4) was observed at the beginning of treatment, with an average onset time of 1 month (range <1-40 months). Get complete blood counts every 2 weeks for the first 3 months and then monthly, or as clinically indicated, and adjust the dosage as recommended.

Tumor lysis syndrome: two patients (<1%, one with CML in AF and the other with CML in FB) treated with ICLUSIG developed severe tumor lysis syndrome. Hyperuricemia occurred in 7% of patients. Due to the potential for tumor lysis syndrome in patients with advanced disease, ensure adequate hydration and treat high levels of uric acid before starting ICLUSIG therapy.

Reversible posterior leukoencephalopathy syndrome (SLPR): Post-investigation cases of reversible posterior leukoencephalopathy syndrome (SLPR) have been reported in patients treated with ICLUSIG. SLPR is a neurological dysfunction that can present with signs and symptoms such as seizure, headache, decreased attention, altered mental function, loss of vision and other visual and neurological disorders. Hypertension is often present and the diagnosis is made with findings of support in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the brain. If SLPR is diagnosed, discontinue treatment with ICLUSIG and restart treatment only when the event is resolved and if the benefit of continued treatment outweighs the risk of SLPR.

Impaired wound healing and gastrointestinal perforation: there was a decrease in wound healing in patients receiving the ICLUSIG. Stop using ICLUSIG for at least one week before elective surgery. Do not administer for at least 2 weeks after major surgery and until the injury has healed properly. The safety of resuming ICLUSIG after resolving complications in wound healing has not been established. Perforation or gastrointestinal fistula occurred in patients receiving ICLUSIG. Stop permanently in patients with gastrointestinal perforation.

Embryo-fetal toxicity: based on its mechanism of action and findings from animal studies, ICLUSIG can cause harm to the fetus when administered to a pregnant woman. In animal reproduction studies, oral administration of ponatinib to pregnant rats during organogenesis caused adverse developmental effects at lower exposures than at human exposures at the recommended dosage. Educate pregnant women about the potential risk to the fetus. Advise fertile patients to use effective contraceptive methods during treatment with ICLUSIG and for 3 weeks after the last dose.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions: the most common non-hematological adverse reactions (≥20%) were abdominal pain, rash, constipation, headache, dry skin, arterial occlusion, fatigue, hypertension, pyrexia, arthralgia, nausea, diarrhea, increased lipase, vomiting, myalgia and pain in the extremities. Haematological adverse reactions included thrombocytopenia, anemia, neutropenia, lymphopenia and leukopenia.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Takeda at 1-844-817-6468 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or visit www.fda.gov/medwatch.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Strong CYP3A inhibitors: avoid concomitant use or reduce the dosage of ICLUSIG if co-administration cannot be avoided.

Strong CYP3A inductors: avoid concomitant use.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Men and women with reproductive potential: ponatinib can impair fertility in women and it is not known whether these effects are reversible. Check the pregnancy status of women with reproductive potential before starting ICLUSIG.

Lactation: advise women not to breast-feed during treatment with ICLUSIG and for six days after the last dose.

For more information about ICLUSIG, visit www.ICLUSIG.com. For prescription information, including packaging warnings for arterial occlusion, venous thromboembolism, heart failure and liver toxicity, visit https://www.iclusig.com/pdf/ICLUSIG-Prescribing-Information.pdf. For more information on ongoing research, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

Takeda’s commitment to oncology

Takeda’s basic R&D mission is to provide new drugs to cancer patients worldwide, through our commitment to science, revolutionary innovation and a passion for improving patients’ lives. Whether through our hematology therapies, robust pipeline or medications for solid tumors, Takeda’s goal is to remain innovative and competitive in order to offer patients the treatments they need. For more information, visit www.takedaoncology.com.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502 / NYSE: TAK) is a globally based, values-driven, research-and-development (R&D) biopharmaceutical company that is dedicated to providing better health and a better future promising for patients, converting science into highly innovative drugs. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: oncology, rare diseases, neuroscience and gastroenterology (GI). Takeda also makes R&D-oriented investments in plasma-derived therapies and vaccines. Our focus is on the development of highly innovative medicines, which contribute to making a difference in people’s lives, crossing borders with new treatment options and taking advantage of our enhanced collaborative R&D capability and mechanism to create a robust and diverse main line of modalities . Takeda employees are committed to improving patients’ quality of life and working with our healthcare partners in approximately 80 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com

