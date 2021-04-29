Takeda Manufacturing Facilities in Japan and Ireland Awarded ‘Facility of the Year 2021’ Category

Both awards, awarded by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE), highlight Takeda’s leadership in innovative and digital technologies.

New automated line clearing solid pharmaceutical packaging facility in Hikari, Japan wins “Process Intelligence and Innovation” award.

High Concentration Medicines Plant in Grange Castle, Ireland, wins top accolade in the ‘Facility Integration’ category.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502 / NYSE: TAK) (“Takeda”) announces that it has been honored by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) in the 2021 Facility Of the Year Awards (FOYA) in two categories. Takeda’s new solid pharmaceuticals packaging facility in Hikari, Japan, was recognized with the 2021 ‘Process Intelligence and Innovation’ category award. Additionally, the comprehensive high-concentration drug facility in Grange Castle, Ireland was selected as the winner of the category “Integration of facilities”.

“I am honored that Takeda receives two awards for the production and packaging of solid small molecule pharmaceuticals,” said Thomas Wozniewski, Takeda’s global director of manufacturing and supply. “In 2018, the Los Angeles plasma facility received two FOYA awards; now, two of our centers in Japan and in Europe have been awarded in the categories “Intelligence and process innovation” and in “Integration of facilities”. This shows that Takeda continually invests in state-of-the-art facilities by applying the best digital standards and processes. Both the Hikari and Grange Castle projects also demonstrate that significant technological improvements can still be made for small molecule modalities, both in terms of cost and time. ‘

The Takeda plant in Hikari is located in southern Japan, in Yamaguchi prefecture. It is one of Takeda’s largest plants and has advanced systems for the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients, drug formulation and biological products, among others, that offer a stable supply of high-quality pharmaceutical products around the world. The Hikari plant project is a four-story building designed to turn pharmaceutical packaging operations into a new industry standard. The facility has highly automated end-to-end packaging equipment, including “end of line” case packers, automated guided vehicles and robots to feed the automated storage and retrieval system. In addition, the plant developed and introduced an automatic line clearance system with 360 ° cameras and laser sensors that use artificial intelligence to help significantly increase efficiency in the pharmaceutical packaging process. The Takeda plant in Hikari is an example of how the novel application of custom developed commercially available process manufacturing tools leads to superior results and advanced process understanding.

The Grange Castle plant in Ireland is located on the outskirts of Dublin and includes three manufacturing facilities. The now ISPE award-winning production facility is a state-of-the-art, high-containment, self-contained production facility dedicated to manufacturing Takeda’s treatment for multiple myeloma. The application of good design practices and superior conceptual planning resulted in excellent facility and process integration. The innovative all-in-one design incorporates the entire production process from start to finish, from active pharmaceutical ingredients to medicine to packaging, under one roof. This greatly simplifies the supply chain for one of Takeda’s global cancer products to ensure that they are available to patients around the world without restriction.

“The design teams have implemented the best digital technologies to ensure the use of the latest advances in paperless automation, robotics and augmented reality in the facilities. This strategic use of digital and automated systems has resulted in cutting edge design that places Takeda at the forefront of our industry, ”added Gunter Baumgartner, Takeda’s global engineering director.

An official ceremony for all the winning projects and the award ceremony are planned for the This year’s ISPE Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be held in November in Boston, Massachusetts.

About the ISPE Installation of the Year Awards Program

Created in 2004, the Facility of the Year (FOYA) Awards recognize cutting-edge projects that use novel and innovative technologies to improve product quality, reduce the cost of producing high-quality drugs, and demonstrate progress in project implementation. The FOYA program serves as a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing sector to showcase its achievements in facility design, construction and operation, while sharing the development of new technology applications and pioneering approaches. For more information, visit https://ispe.org/facility-year-awards.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502 / NYSE: TAK) is a leading global R&D-driven and values-based biopharmaceutical company based in Japan. We are a company dedicated to discovering and offering life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people, and the planet. At Takeda, we focus our R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetic Diseases, and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology. We also invest in R&D for plasma-derived therapies and vaccines. We focus on developing highly innovative medicines that help make a difference in people’s lives by pushing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced, cooperative R&D engine and capabilities to build a strong portfolio. , of diverse modalities. Our employees are committed to improving the quality of life for patients and collaborating with our healthcare partners in approximately 80 countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

