Takeda Completes Sale of Japan Consumer Healthcare Business Unit to Blackstone

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO: 4502) (NYSE: TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced the completion of the previously announced sale of Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company Limited (“TCHC”) to Oscar A-Co KK, a company controlled by funds managed by The Blackstone Group Inc. and its affiliates (collectively “Blackstone”) for a total value of JPY 242 billion1. The divestment agreement was first announced in August 2020.

Following the transfer of shares, TCHC will be excluded from Takeda2’s scope of consolidation, and will operate as Alinamin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (“Alinamin Pharmaceuticals”).

The ceded portfolio consisted of a variety of over-the-counter medicines and health products that generated total revenues of more than JPY 60 billion in fiscal 2019. TCHC’s strong regional brands include Alinamin, its largest product. sold and Japan’s first vitamin B1 preparation, and Benza, a cold medicine. Takeda is confident that with Blackstone, Alinamin Pharmaceuticals will be well positioned to continue to grow and develop its product offering in the years to come to meet the ever-evolving needs of consumers.

Takeda plans to use the proceeds from the sale to reduce its debt and accelerate divestment toward its goal of a 2x adjusted net debt / EBITDA ratio within fiscal years 2021-2023.

Takeda has sustained the momentum of its divestment strategy and exceeded the non-core asset sale target of $ 10 billion. Takeda has announced 12 deals since January 2019, for a total cumulative value of up to approximately $ 12.9 billion.

The sale price is currently forecast to be approximately JPY 230 billion, subject to certain adjustments, including net debt and working capital of TCHC and Takeda Healthcare Products Company Limited as of March 31, 2021. Upon completion of the share transfer , pre-tax earnings of approximately JPY 140 billion will be recognized from the sale of shares in a subsidiary, and Takeda anticipates an increase of approximately the same amount in reported net earnings attributable to business owners in the ending fiscal year on March 31, 2021 (fiscal year 2020). Since the gain from the sale of shares of the subsidiary is related to the divestment of a non-core business, there will be no impact on the main operating profit or the main net profit.

Read more

1 Value of the company. The actual sales price will be determined after adjusting for items such as net debt and working capital of TCHC and Takeda Healthcare Products Company Limited (“THP”).

2 As a result of the share transfer, a wholly owned subsidiary of TCHC, THP, will also be excluded from Takeda’s scope of consolidation.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO: 4502) (NYSE: TAK) is a Japan-based R&D-driven, values-based, global biopharmaceutical leader committed to discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda concentrates its R&D efforts in four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience and Gastroenterology (GI). It also invests in R&D targeting plasma-derived therapies and vaccines. We are focused on developing highly innovative medicines that help make a difference in people’s lives by expanding the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging a greater momentum of collaborative R&D and the capabilities to create a solid project, of diverse modalities. Our employees are committed to improving the quality of life for patients and working with healthcare partners in approximately 80 countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

Important announcement

For the purposes of this notice, “press release” means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session, and any written or oral material reviewed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) related to this publication. . This press release (including an oral report and any questions and answers in connection with it) is not intended, nor constitutes, represents, or forms part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase; otherwise, you acquire, subscribe, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of any security or request for any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are offered to the public through this press release. No offers of titles will be made in the United States with the exception related to registration in accordance with the US Title Act of 1933 and its amendments or an exception arising thereafter. This press release is offered (along with any additional information that may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for the recipient’s use for informational purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal, or any other transaction. ). Any breach of these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, “Takeda” is sometimes used for convenience when referring to Takeda and its subsidiaries generally. Similarly, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used when it serves no useful purpose in identifying the particular company or companies.

Forward-looking statements

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with it may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs, or opinions about Takeda’s future business, future position, and results of operations, including estimates, projections, objectives, and plans. for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words, such as “focuses on”, “plans”, “believes”, “hopes”, “continues”, “anticipates”, “aims”, “intends “,” guarantees “,” will do “,” may “,” should “,” would “,” could “,” foresees “,” estimates “,” projects “or similar expressions or the negative form thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda’s worldwide business, including general economic conditions in Japan. and in the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; the challenges inherent in new product development, including uncertainty about clinical success and regulatory decisions and timelines; uncertainty about the commercial success of new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties or delays; fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or potential products; the impact of health crises, such as the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including the governments of foreign countries in which Takeda operates, or on other aspects of the business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with the acquired companies, and the ability to dispose of assets that are not critical to Takeda’s operations and the timing of such divestiture (s); and other factors identified in Takeda’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other Takeda reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda’s website at https://www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Takeda makes no commitment to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statement it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange regulation. Past performance is not an indicator of future results, and Takeda’s results or statements in this press release may not be indicative of, nor are they an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda’s future results.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331006095/en/

Contacts

Japanese media

Kazumi kobayashi

kazumi.kobayashi@takeda.com

+81 (0) 3-3278-2095

Media outside of Japan

Justine grosvenor

justine.grosvenor@takeda.com

+1 872 226 6701

Investor Relations Contact:

Christopher O’Reilly

takeda.ir.contact@takeda.com

+81 (0) 3-3278-2306