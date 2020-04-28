Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502 / NYSE: TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded the Innovative Therapy Designation for its experimental drug Mobocertinib (TAK-788) for the treatment of patients with non-small cell metastatic lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and Exon 20 insertion mutations whose disease progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Currently, there are no approved therapies designed to treat this specific form of NSCLC. Mobocertinib is a small molecule tyrosine kinase (TKI) inhibitor designed to selectively target human EGFR and EGFR 2 (HER2) Exon 20 insertion mutations.

The Innovative Therapy Designation is based on the overall response rate (ORR) and the long-term benefit seen in patients who responded to a phase 1/2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of mobocertinib in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC , whose tumors harbor EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations and have previously been treated with systemic chemotherapy. This signals a possible advance in meeting the needs of patients to whom there is no targeted therapy, and current treatment options only provide limited benefits.

“We are pleased that the FDA has recognized the therapeutic potential that Mobocertinib offers patients with NSCLC and Exon 20 EGFR mutants in the insertion who desperately need effective treatment options,” said Christopher Arendt, Head of Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit at Takeda . “At Takeda, we are committed to the development of new drugs for diseases that are difficult to treat. The establishment of the Innovative Therapy Designation for Mobocertinib is a step forward in our efforts to help change the current standard of care for this underserved population.”

“While most EGFR mutations can be targeted by the currently available TKIs, people with Exon 20 insertion mutations suffer and feel overlooked because the available EGFR inhibitors don’t work well in their cancer,” said Jill Feldman, Lawyer of Lung Cancer Patients and Co-Founder of Resistors at EGFR. “We are excited about the potential of this treatment to extend the lives of people who have not had approved treatment options to target their disease.”

The US FDA’s Innovative Therapy Designation is granted to accelerate the development and regulatory review of experimental drugs designed to treat serious or life-threatening illnesses. Agents with this designation have shown preliminary clinical evidence that indicates that the drug can demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies in one or more clinically significant final stages.

Takeda will present the development of Mobocertinib for the first time, including the first public disclosure of the structure, during the American Cancer Research Association (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting I at a New Medicines session on April 28, 11 : 2 pm to 11:34 am ET.

About the EGFR Exon 20 Mutant NSCLC

The NSCLC is the most common form of lung cancer, accounting for about 85% of the estimated 1.8 million new lung cancer cases diagnosed each year worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.1,2 Patients with EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations represent only about 1-2% of patients with NSCLC.3,4 This disease has a worse prognosis than other EGFR mutations, as there are currently no FDA approved therapies that target mutations in the Exon 20, as well as current EGFR TKIs and chemotherapy provide limited benefits for these patients.

About Mobocertinib (TAK-788)

Mobocertinib is a potent small molecule TKI, specifically designed to selectively target Exon 20 and EGFR and HER2 mutations. In 2019, the U.S. FDA granted the Mobocertinib Orphan Drug Designation to treat lung cancer with EGFR or HER2 mutations, including Exon 20 insertion mutations.

Results from the ongoing phase 1/2 study of Mobocertinib, which assesses the efficacy and safety of Mobocertinib at 160 mg once daily in patients previously treated with EGFR Exon 20 inserts, showed that Mobocertinib produced a mean free survival of progression (PFS) of 7.3 months and a confirmed overall response rate (ORR) of 43% (n = 12/28) in patients with locally advanced NSCLC or metastatic EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations. The safety profile of Mobocertinib was manageable (N = 72). The most common treatment-related adverse events (AEs) were diarrhea (85%), nausea (43%), rash (36%), vomiting (29%) and decreased appetite (25%). These results were presented at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

The Mobocertinib development program started in the population with NSCLC and is expected to expand to other populations not served in other types of tumor. Mobocertinib is an experimental drug, the effectiveness and safety of which have not been established.

Takeda and Lung Cancer

Takeda is dedicated to expanding treatment options in NSCLC treatment scenarios with insertion mutations of NSCLC ALK + and EGFR / HER2. Our comprehensive programs include the following clinical tests to continue to address the unmet needs of people living with lung cancer:

Mobocertinib:

Phase 1/2 study, evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics and antitumor activity of oral EGFR / HER2 inhibitor Mobocertinib in patients with NSCLC. This test was completed with registration.

EXCLAIM group of phase 2, an essential extension of the phase 1/2 test, which was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Mobocertinib at 160 mg once daily in patients previously treated with EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations. This test was completed with registration.

EXCLAIM-2 study of phase 3, global randomized trial evaluating the efficacy of Mobocertinib as a first-line treatment compared to platinum-based doublet chemotherapy in patients without treatment with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC, whose tumors harbor EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations. This test is being registered now.

Phase 1 study, open, multicenter and dose escalation, assessing the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of Mobocertinib in Japanese patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC. This test was completed with registration.

Phase 2 J-EXCLAIM study, open, multicentre, evaluating the efficacy of Mobocertinib as a first-line treatment in Japanese patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC, whose tumors harbor EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations. This test is being registered now.

Phase 1 study, open, multicentre, drug interaction of Mobocertinib and Midazolam, a sensitive substrate of CYP3A, in patients with advanced NSCLC. This test is being registered now.

ALUNBRIG, a state-of-the-art TKI designed to target and inhibit molecular changes in ALK:

Phase 1/2 test, which was designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary antitumor activity of ALUNBRIG. This test was completed with registration.

Phase 2 essential HIGH test researching the efficacy and safety of ALUNBRIG in two dosing regimens in patients with locally advanced ALK + or metastatic NSCLC who progressed to Crizotinib. This test was completed with registration.

Phase 3 ALTA-1L test, randomized and global, evaluating the efficacy and safety of ALUNBRIG compared to Crizotinib in patients with locally advanced ALK + or metastatic NSCLC who have not received prior treatment with an ALK inhibitor. This test was completed with registration.

Phase 2 J-HIGH test, multicentre, single-branch in Japanese patients with NSCLC ALK +, focusing on patients who progressed to Alectinib. This test was completed with registration.

HIGH 2 test of phase 2, global single-branch assessing ALUNBRIG in patients with advanced NSCLC ALK + who progressed to Alectinib or Ceritinib. This test was completed with registration.

HIGH 3 phase 3 test, random, global, comparing the efficacy and safety of ALUNBRIG x Alectinib in participants with NSCLC ALK + who progressed to Crizotinib. This test is being registered now.

For more information on the clinical trials of Mobocertinib and ALUNBRIG, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

Takeda’s commitment to Oncology

Our main R&D mission is to provide new drugs to cancer patients around the world through our commitment to science, innovative innovation and a passion for improving patients’ lives. Whether with our hematology therapies, our robust main line or solid tumor drugs, we intend to remain innovative and competitive in order to offer patients the treatments they need. For more information, visit www.takedaoncology.com.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502 / NYSE: TAK) is a world leader in value-based, R & D-oriented biopharmaceuticals, based in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients, translating science into highly innovative medicines . Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Diseases, Neuroscience and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make investments directed to R & D in Therapies and Plasma Derived Vaccines. We are focusing on the development of highly innovative drugs that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives, crossing borders with new treatment options and leveraging our improved mechanism and cooperation capabilities in R&D to create a robust and diverse main line of modalities. Our employees are committed to improving patients’ quality of life and working with our healthcare partnerships in some 80 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

Important warning

For the purposes of this notice, “press release” means in this document any oral presentation, question and answer session as well as any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) in connection with this release. This press release (including any verbal information, any question and answer regarding it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, and if not, acquire, sign, exchange, sell or dispose of any securities or the request for any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public through this press release. No securities offer shall be made in the USA, except under registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from it. This press release is being provided along with any additional information that may be provided to the recipient), provided that it is for use by the recipient for informational purposes only (and not for the assessment of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly holds investments are separate entities. In this press release, “Takeda” is sometimes used for convenience, when references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the terms “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or those who work for them. These expressions are also used when no useful purpose is met by identifying the particular company or companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions about Takeda’s future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. In particular, this press release contains forecasts and administrative estimates related to Takeda’s financial and operating performance, including statements regarding revenue forecasts, operating profit, adjusted EBITDA, profit before income tax, net profit attributable to Takeda owners, basic profit per share, amortization and impairment and other income / expenses, underlying revenues, profit margin in the underlying core, EPS in the underlying core and net debt. Without limitation, forward-looking statements generally include the words “goals”, “plans”, “believe”, “wait”, “continues”, “wait”, “visa”, “intend”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “could” “,” anticipate “,” esteem “,” project “or words or terms of similar substance or its negative. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on the current assumptions and beliefs of the Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee of Takeda or its future performance management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda’s business , including general economic conditions in Japan, the USA and around the world; competitive pressures and developments; applicable laws and regulations; success or failure of product development programs; authority decisions regulatory agencies and their schedule; changes in exchange rates; complaints or concerns regarding the safety or effectiveness of marketed products or candidate products; and post-merger integration with acquired companies, any of which may cause Takeda’s actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements . For more information on these and other factors that may affect Takeda’s results, performance, achievements or financial position, please refer to “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” in Takeda’s Registration Statement on the Form 20-F registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Takeda website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Takeda assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statement it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results, and Takeda’s results or statements in this press release may not be indicative, nor are they an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda’s future results.

# # #

1 World Health Organization. Latest Global Cancer Data. https://www.who.int/cancer/PRGlobocanFinal.pdf. Accessed May 11, 2019.

2 American Cancer Society. What is Lung Cancer with Non-Small Cells? https://www.cancer.org/cancer/non-small-cell-lung-cancer/about/what-is-non-small-cell-lung-cancer.html.

3 Riess, Jonathan W. Miscellaneous Inserts of Exon 20 of EGFR and Co-occurring Molecular Changes Identified by Comprehensive Genomic Profile of NSCLC. https://www.jto.org/article/S1556-0864(18)30770-6/fulltext. Accessed April 7, 2020.

4 Fang, Wenfeng. BMC Cancer. Insertion Mutations of Exon 20 of EGFR and Response to Osimertinib in Lung Cancer with Non-Small Cells. https://bmccancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12885-019-5820-0. Accessed April 7, 2020.

The original language text of this advertisement is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as a facility only and should refer to the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that has a legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005914/en/

Contact:

Japanese Media

Kazumi Kobayashi

kazumi.kobayashi@takeda.com

+81 (0) 3-3278-2095

Media outside Japan

Lauren Padovan

lauren.padovan@takeda.com

+1 (617) 444-1419

Source:

BUSINESS WIRE

See too:

Report shows the countries that most export football players

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

