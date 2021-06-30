Takeda Announces Publication of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

OSAKA, Japan, June 29, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) (TSE: 4502 / NYSE: TAK) has just announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31 2021 (the “Annual Report”) to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Takeda filed the Annual Report with the SEC on June 29, 2021, which can be accessed on Takeda’s website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings/.

In addition, Takeda will also make available to any shareholder upon request a printed copy of the Annual Report, which includes its most recent full audited financial statements, free of charge. To do this, contact Takeda’s Investor Relations department by email at [email protected]

Furthermore, Takeda has also just released its 2021 Integrated Annual Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. It is available on Takeda’s website at: https://air.takeda.com.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502 / NYSE: TAK) is a leading global R&D-driven and values-based biopharmaceutical company based in Japan. We are a company dedicated to discovering and offering life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people, and the planet. At Takeda, we focus our R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetic Diseases, and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology. We also invest in R&D focused on plasma-derived therapies and vaccines. We focus on developing highly innovative medicines that help make a difference in people’s lives by pushing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced, cooperative R&D engine and capabilities to build a strong portfolio. of diverse modalities. Our employees are committed to improving the quality of life for patients and collaborating with our healthcare partners in approximately 80 countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

Read more

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005920/en/

Contacts

Press:

Press in Japan

Ryoko Matsumoto

[email protected]

+81 (0) 3-3278-3414

Press outside Japan

Christina Beckerman

[email protected]

+1 908-581-4133