Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502 / NYSE: TAK) today announced the results of the Pevonedistat-2001 phase 2 test will be presented during the oral sessions at the 56th Virtual Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the 25th Virtual Annual Meeting European Association of Hematology (EHA). The study evaluated pevonedistat plus azacitidine compared to azacitidine alone in patients with rare leukemias, including higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS). These results show that the combination of pevonedistat and azacytidine is a highly active and promising therapeutic approach and suggests benefits in the HR-MDS subgroup at several clinically significant endpoints, including overall survival (OS), event-free survival (EFS), remission complete (CR) and transfusion independence, with a safety profile similar to azacitidine only.

The Pevonedistat-2001 test was developed as a proof-of-concept study in patients with HR-MDS, high-risk chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (HR-CMML) and acute low-malignancy myeloid leukemia (LB-AML). Although it did not reach pre-defined statistical significance for the primary end stage of OS, treatment with the combination of pevonedistat demonstrated a numerically longer OS compared to azacitidine alone and a tendency to benefit in SAI, defined as death or transformation into AML.

“We are very optimistic about pevonedistat based on these phase 2 results, particularly in the high-risk MDS subgroup, which showed that the combination of pevonedistat and azacitidine provided benefits to patients at the level of several main objectives, without introducing additional safety concerns. Not only did the combination show greater survival, but patients in the MDS subgroup at higher risk also achieved higher response rates and greater transfusion independence, “said Christopher Arendt, Head of the Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit at Takeda. “We look forward to developing this data set with our phase 3 PANTHER test, which completed enrollment last fall and will support pevonedistat registration worldwide.”

There has been no progress in the treatment of HR-MDS in more than a decade and current treatment options offer limited benefits. Pevonedistat may be the first new treatment option for these patients.

“It is encouraging to see such encouraging results in the Pevonedistat-2001 test, particularly in high-risk MDS, an aggressive type of MDS associated with poor prognosis, reduced quality of life and a greater chance of becoming AML,” said Lionel Adès, MD, PhD, Hôpital Saint-Louis, and principal investigator of the Pevonedistat-2001 study. “The addition of pevonedistat to the current standard of care in high-risk MDS has doubled the rates of complete remission, increased the duration of the response, and improved long-term results with a safety profile similar to that with only azacitidine, which can meet a significant need for people living with this disease. ”

Primary Results of the Pevonedistat + 2001 Phase 2 Pevonedistat + Azacitidine Study in Patients with High Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (HR-MDS), High Risk Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (HR-CMML) and Low Malignant Acute Myeloid Leukemia (LB-AML )

The main findings, to be presented by Dr. Lionel Adès, include:

Intention to treat the population (n = 120):



The mean OS was 21.8 months in the pevonedistat combination branch, compared to 19.0 months with azacitidine alone (HR 0.802; p = 0.334).

The SAI had a longer trend in the combined branch of pevonedistat x with azacitidine alone, with an average of 21.0 months x 16.6% months.

HR-MDS subgroup (n = 67):



The mean OS in the pevonedistat combination branch was only 23.9 months x 19.1 months with azacitidine alone.

The mean EFS in the pevonedistat combination arm was 20.2 months x 14.8 months with azacitidine alone.

The overall response rate (ORR) in the pevonedistat combination group was 79.3% x 56.7% with azacitidine alone.

The CR rate in the pevonedistat combination arm was 51.7% x 26.7% with azacitidine alone.

The mean duration of response (DoR) in the pevonedistat combination arm was 34.6 months x 13.1 months with azacitidine alone.

Of the patients who depended on red blood cell transfusion at the beginning of the study, 69.2% receiving pevonedistat plus azacitidine x 50.0% receiving only azacitidine did not need a transfusion.

Subgroups of LB-AML (n = 36) & HR-CMML (n = 17):



The average OS in LB-AML was 23.6 months in the combination pevonedistat x 16.0 months with azacitidine alone.

The average OS and EFS in HR-CMML favored the branch with only azacitidine, which may be due to the small sample size and / or greater patient heterogeneity.

Safety data includes:



The safety profile of pevonedistat combined with azacitidine was similar to that of azacitidine alone and did not lead to an increase in myelosuppression.

Grade A ≥ 3 AEs most common in both branches were neutropenia (33% x 27%), febrile neutropenia (26% x 29%), decreased neutrophil count (21% x 10%), anemia (19% x 27 %), thrombocytopenia (19% x 23%) and pneumonia (12% x 10%).

Deaths in the study occurred in 9% of patients in the pevonedistat combination group x 16% with azacitidine alone.

About the Pevonedistat-2001 Test

Pevonedistat-2001 (NCT02610777) is a global, randomized, controlled, open, controlled and multicenter phase 2 clinical trial designed to assess the safety and efficacy of pevonedistat in combination with azacitidine vs. single agent azacitidine in patients at higher risk MDS or CMML, or low malignancy AML, who were not eligible for stem cell transplantation and had not received prior therapies. Around 120 participants were registered worldwide. The main final stage of the evaluation is the OS.

About Pevonedistat

Pevonedistat is the first inhibitor of the NEDD8 activating enzyme (NAE) in the class, which blocks modifications of selected proteins. Treatment with pevonedistat interrupts cell cycle progression and cell survival, leading to cell death in cancers, including leukemias. Pevonedistat in combination with azacitidine has demonstrated antitumor activity in preclinical studies and was well tolerated, with promising clinical activity, in a phase 1 study of patients with AML. Currently, pevonedistat is being evaluated in phase 3 studies as a first-line treatment for patients with HR-MDS, HR-CMML and AML, who are not eligible (inappropriate) for transplantation or intensive induction chemotherapy and who are also being explored in the study of phase 2 in inadequate AML in triple combination with azacytidine and venetoclax.

About MDS, CMML and AML

MDS, CMML and AML are rare forms of bone marrow cancer caused by the irregular production of blood cells in the bone marrow. These cancers usually affect older patients, with the average age at diagnosis ranging from 60 to 74 years. As a result of this irregular production, a person with MDS, CMML or AML does not have enough normal red blood cells, white blood cells and / or platelets in circulation. Symptoms of MDS, CMML and AML are often vague and related to low blood counts, which may include fatigue, shortness of breath, bruising or easy bleeding, loss of appetite, weakness, pale skin, fever and frequent or serious infections.

There are several classifications of MDS – very low to very high risk – determined by blood count, malignant tumor count, mutations and cytogenetics. The highest risk disease is defined as intermediate, high or very high risk in the International Prognostic Scoring System – Revised (IPSS-R), and these patients have a worse prognosis. About 40% of patients with HR-MDS turn into AML, an aggressive form of acute leukemia in adults, with poor results.

Takeda’s commitment to Oncology

Our primary R&D mission is to provide new drugs to cancer patients worldwide through our commitment to science, innovative innovation and a passion for improving patients’ lives. Whether with our hematology therapies, our robust main line or solid tumor drugs, we intend to remain innovative and competitive in offering patients the treatments they need. For more information, visit www.takedaoncology.com.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502 / NYSE: TAK) is a world leader in value-based, R & D-oriented biopharmaceuticals, based in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients, translating science into highly innovative medicines . Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Diseases, Neuroscience and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make investments directed to R & D in Therapies and Plasma Derived Vaccines. We are focusing on the development of highly innovative drugs that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives, crossing borders with new treatment options and leveraging our improved mechanism and cooperation capabilities in R&D to create a robust and diverse main line of modalities. Our employees are committed to improving patients’ quality of life and working with our healthcare partnerships in some 80 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com

