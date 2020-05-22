By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/21/2020 8:46 am

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company for video game developers like Rockstar and 2K Games, has released its financial report regarding the last quarter of fiscal year 2020. Among the great news they revealed, were their plans for the future. Despite the fact that in 2021 they do not have large projects on the doorstepThey plan to release 93 games beginning in the fiscal year of 2022.

While the company specifically said that the next fiscal year, which ends in March 2021, will be “light” in terms of new games, the company is planning a massive wave of titles beginning in fiscal year 2022. According to Daniel Ahmad , analyst at Nikko Partners, of the 93 new games, 63 will be AAA experiences, 17 projects will have a medium production level, and 12 games are casual or arcade. Similarly, 46 will be new properties, we will have 21 games for mobile devices, and in total 26 will be free-to-play.

Take Two says it has 93 titles planned for release in the next 5 years. 63 are core experiences 17 are mid core games 13 are casual / arcade 47 existing franchises

46 are new IP 21 are mobile 67 are paid games

26 are F2P – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 20, 2020

Similarly, It was not mentioned if GTA VI, which reports indicate is already in production, is on that great list of releases. However, if the rumors of a smaller experience with constant updates, similar to GTA Online, we may see the next big step in the series in the coming years.

On related issues, Kerbal Space Program 2 has been delayed. Similarly, reports indicate that Mafia II: Definitive Edition suffers from serious problems on PS4.

Via: Daniel Ahmad

Grand Theft Auto V – The great Rockstar phenomenon



Scott Pilgrim vs. The World will be re-released in theaters

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.