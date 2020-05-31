A recent official document shared by Take-Two, owner of Rockstar Games, hints at the release year of ‘GTA 6’.

During the last year, various reports have emerged about the possible launch of GTA 6 in the second half of 2020. However, the reality is that Rockstar Games plans are far from those “leaks” – not to mention inventions. Jason Schreier, a current Bloomberg journalist and who has an unblemished reputation in the video game industry, said in April that GTA 6 is still in an early stage of development.

Take-Two is preparing a major release for the fiscal year 2024 (April 2023 – March 2024)

Despite the above, a recent Take-Two report, the distributor that owns Rockstar Games, hinted at the release year of GTA 6. As expected after the Schreier report, its arrival is still far away. Take-Two sent the SEC (United States Securities and Exchange Commission) a document to inform the marketing investment they will make in the coming years. This is a common practice among companies listed on the North American stock exchange.

Jeff Grubb, journalist for VentureBeat, found a very interesting fact in the aforementioned document. At fiscal year 2024, between April 2023 and March 2024, Take-Two to Invest $ 89 Million in Marketing. It is a huge figure to promote a video game, but it also coincides with the numbers of other Rockstar Games titles. Without going any further, the distributor spent $ 78.1 million on the advertising campaign for Red Dead Redemption 2.

Looking to 2023

Could GTA 6 be released in late 2023? The graphics indicate that this will be the case. It is not entirely ruled out in the first quarter of 2024, although Rockstar tends to take advantage of the Christmas holiday pull to boost sales. Recall that these types of reports helped predict the arrival of Red Dead Redemption 2 several years ago. Without a doubt, we are facing the most reliable information on the release of GTA 6. Of course, there is always the risk of a delay.

Digging deeper into the year of GTA 6 release, we can conclude that 2023 makes a lot of sense. By then, surely the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will already be more than consolidated in the market. There will be millions of potential buyers, a fact that is essential before launching a new Grand Theft Auto. If anyone has doubts about the expectation that continues to cause the controversial franchise, it only remains to see the euphoria that caused the free availability of GTA V in the Epic Games Store.