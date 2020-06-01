Despite this, the study supports the platform’s initiative and believes that “it will eventually work.”

After surpassing a million downloads after announcing two months of free play, Stadia continues its hard climb to the elite of the best streaming video game platforms. Despite the efforts, what I initially promised asa technology with great potential, has been deflating over time and has not gone unnoticed by players and professionals in the industry.

The CEO ofTake-Two Interactive, Strauss Zelnick, has conveyed his feeling that the platform“he was too committed”with the benefits: Streaming technology is already established among us. Launch of Stadia has been slow and I think there was great promise about what the technology could offer thathas not been met. There is some consumer disappointment. “

We will support you as long as the business model makes sense Strauss Zelnick – Take TwoZelnick believes that the master formula will arrive progressively: If the distribution of games is expanded, the audience is expanded, sowe decided to support the launchStadia with three titles and we will continue to admithigh quality streamingas long as the business model makes sense.Over time I think the system will work, although the transforming premise will not be fulfilled.

Stadia has many projects open and in its premium part it has already announced its free June games with 5 new adventures for its subscribers. At the moment, the Google service will be present at the Summer of Gaming that will run throughout June designed this yearto replace E3, where he is expected to reveal new information and new games to incorporate into his catalog. You can read the full interview with Zelnick at Gamespot.

