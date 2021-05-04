Take this 55-inch Samsung QLED TV with a 30% discount

4K, HDR10 +, Smart TV … Samsung’s TV has everything you could ask for.

Thanks to one of the offers from The English Court you can get this samsung tv with a 30% off. You save 359 euros on a television of 55 inch Y 4K resolution, with smart TV and everything you could ask for.

Samsung’s device incorporates the technology Quantum dot, which promises to perfectly reproduce all colors so that don’t miss a single detail. As we have said, it is a TV with 4K resolution, but Samsung’s technology goes even further. Your artificial intelligence will be in charge of improving the image and sound in real time. In addition, it has HDR and a brightness capable of reaching up to 1000 nits.

