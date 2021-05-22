Take the Samsung Galaxy A52 reduced to only 349 euros, and with the Galaxy Buds Live headphones for free | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Today it is essential both to have a state-of-the-art mobile phone and also a wireless headset with active noise cancellation, technological devices that, however, can require a huge economic investment.

There are specific moments in the year, in which it is possible to take this type of device at a very low price, and the offer that we have found now for you will allow you to buy the Galaxy A52 at a very low price and take the popular wireless headphones completely free. Galaxy Buds Live.

So this offer to buy the Samsung Galaxy A52 at € 349 in PC Components is essential because on top of that you get the aforementioned wireless headphones for free.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A52 reduced to € 349, and get these headphones valued at more than € 100 for free

And this offer to buy the Galaxy A52 at € 349 already has a considerable discount, coupled with the fact that you get the Galaxy Buds Live for free, headphones valued at € 149.90 on the official Samsung website.

The offer is made up of PC Components, limited units, and on top of it with free shipping, a package that you will receive protected throughout the next week with the mobile phone and headphones.

We already talked about the Samsung Galaxy A52 in our analysis, but we remind you that we are talking about a device with a 6.5-inch panel at 1080 × 2400 px resolution. Inside it carries the processor Snapdragon 720G covered by a graphics processor to Adreno 618. The configuration of the offer offers 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM.

The photographic section is also very remarkable as it has a 32 Mpx front camera, and the relevant rear camera module covered by a 64MP main lens, a 12 Mpx wide angle, a 5 Mpx macro and a depth sensor to improve the blur effect.

We also loved the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live headphones, one of the best wireless headphones with active noise cancellation, and innovative in design.

