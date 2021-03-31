take the opportunity to make your copies

On March 31, World Backup Day is celebrated as a reminder of the importance of digital backups. It is a task that we must not only carry out a task that we should preferably include in any regular maintenance program for our computer equipment.

The amount of data to be stored on a personal and professional level continues to increase explosively and there is nothing worse for a user than losing files and digital data. There are many factors that can kill them, and as the other said, the worst are those that we do not take into account. Ransomware is pushing hard as the main cyber threat and from there, from malware, comes one of the preferred routes of data loss. Other ways are the physical or logical failures of the storage units, the corruption of the memories or errors in the operating systems that, if they are critical, can also compromise our files.

World Backup Day

If in the business environment, backup is an essential maintenance measure (imagine if after the attack on SEPE the agency had not had backup copies to restore services and pay subsidies to millions of people) Consumers do not seem that we are so aware. Recent reports say that 30% of users do not use any method to save their important files and that one in ten computers are infected with some type of malware that can take over the data at any time.

It is important to start the backup task as soon as possible since any incident can cause us to lose our valuable personal and / or professional data that not in a few cases are impossible to recover.

The means to do so are abundant and they begin by keeping backup copies in second internal storage units where we do not have the operating system installed. Another preferred route is external storage units where NAS stand out above the rest, ideal devices for this type of task.

Optical media are others that can be used. Although they have little capacity and are not exempt from errors, better than nothing. Disks or USB sticks are other preferred formats to save data and keep it under our control. Lastly, cloud storage systems are another preferred method of safeguarding data and files.

Either way or another, backups are required and they can save our lives in the event of any incident of those mentioned. Simply, the use of backup allows to reverse any problem and the associated restoration tasks allow to recover an operating system, applications and all types of files in a simple, fast and safe way.

Industry offers powerful commercial applications to perform these types of maintenance tasks, but all operating systems offer their own in-house solutions. Today we are going to remind you of how the tools of backup, restore and recovery included in the latest Microsoft operating systems, Windows 10 and 7. Their use is highly recommended because they can “save our lives” in the face of any problem.

Full system backup

It is the indicated method when we want to safeguard all data of the computer, operating system, configuration, applications and user files. The tool is available in Windows 10 and Windows 7 and allows you to create a complete image of the drives necessary for Windows to run. This image can be used to restore your computer from critical computer errors. It is managed as follows:

Access the system control panel. Click on Backup and Restore (Windows 7). Click on Create a system image. Choose where the image will be saved. Except for the partition where Windows is installed, you can save the image in several places, starting with another partition on the hard drive or SSD. However, in case the internal storage completely fails, we recommend saving the image to an external USB drive or a network drive. It is also possible to use DVD optical media, but you need a very high number of them.

Confirm and start the process by clicking Start Backup.

The backup can take from 10 minutes to several hours depending on the amount of data to be processed, although you can use the computer during the process. The tool does not allow you to customize the files to include, but it is a simple method that can be done from the operating system itself, which will produce a complete image that we can restore if the storage unit or the computer itself stops working.

File Backup

As its name suggests, it is the best method to save a customized backup of the main folders and files on the system to recover them if they are lost or damaged. As follows:

Access the system control panel. Click on File history. Select an external drive such as a hard drive / SSD to USB port or select a network drive to save the copies.

You can select and exclude the folders between the main ones in the system, Libraries (downloads, documents, images …) Desktop, Contact and Favorites. Once managed, click on the Activate button.

Once activated for the first time, you can access the Advanced Settings to choose the frequency with which the copies will be made and how long the saved versions will be kept. In case of problems, you just have to click on the option Restore personal files and choose the version of the files that you want to return to their original location.

Windows restore

Restore points in Windows are another helpful feature for troubleshoot the operating system in the event of a serious system error, viruses, installation of drivers or an application that does not work correctly and that sometimes destabilizes the operating system.

Restore points in Windows are created and managed with the System Restore system recovery tool. Its operation is as simple as it is powerful. The utility saves the files and main configuration of the operating system, settings, drivers, registry keys or installed programs and in case of errors, it allows to revert the changes made and return to a previous state where the system worked correctly.

Its operation and management is basically the same in Windows 7, 8.1 and 10 and it is very useful for any user when the system does not work well or does so erratically as a result of some installation or modification in its parameters, something not uncommon in the Microsoft systems. It also serves as insurance against important changes in the system, such as when we make changes to the registry.

How to create restore points in Windows

To check if we have the function active or to manage it, we access the System Protection tool located in the operating system’s control panel or directly from the search box by typing “system restore” or “restore points”:

Thus we will enter the ‘System / System Protection’ tool and we will be able to see if we have activated the system restore function and in how many of the available units. We recommend at least activate it on the disk partition where we have the operating system installed. We can also configure the configuration, manage the disk space that we have dedicated and eliminate previous restore points that we are not going to use.

Click on Configure and activate the protection of the system. We will also have to set the use of the storage unit space that we are going to assign to this restoration function and that will depend on our needs and the total capacity we have in the equipment.

Once the function is activated, we can create restore points when we are interested, recommending doing it before changes in hardware, installation of drivers or applications of which we doubt their operation. Obviously, we must create the restore points when the system is working properly.

How to restore the system

Once the restore points are created, we can use them to undo those unwanted changes that have caused the errors in the system. From the same ‘System Properties’ screen we can restore the system to revert the computer to a previous point in case of problems.

Simply click on the ‘System Restore’ button and choose one of the points that we have created manually or an automatic point created by the same system.

The tool will restore the files and main configuration of the operating system, settings, drivers, registry keys or programs installed at the time they were created and for proper system operation.

How to delete restore points in Windows

If you want to delete the previous restore points to make room for the new ones, you can delete them all from the same tool:

If you want to delete individual points, you can also do it, although for this you have to go to other more advanced methods and specifically to the Windows console. Open the terminal with administrative privileges and type the command “vssadmin list shadows”. Restore points are not listed by the name you set in graphical mode but by a snapshot ID. To delete an individual restore point, copy and paste that identifier with the command “vssadmin delete shadows / shadow = (snapshot ID)”.

In summary. World Backup Day is a good reminder of the need for backup as an essential maintenance task that we highly recommend. If a replacement of damaged hardware can be fixed, the loss of professional or personal files it can have a great cost and in some occasions without recovery possible if you do not have backup copies.

Regarding the recovery tools with other essential functions that allow to return the equipment to a previous point in a simple and fast way as we had it before the problems began, with the consequent saving of your valuable time in reinstalling the system operational, configuration, applications and data.