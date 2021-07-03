“Take the meats back to the market”, advises Jorge Lozano H

With advanced vaccination and many of the social distancing rules lifted, it’s time for singles to get back to finding a mate. At least that is what Jorge Lozano H believes, the expert in personal relationships and lecturer who with his rhymes and humorous phrases has become a true phenomenon of social networks.

“There are many who think that we can leave the pandemic in the past and bring meats to the market again,” the Mexican begins with his usual humor, who has 1.4 million followers on Instagram, 2.5 million on Facebook and 1.44 million subscribers on YouTube.

Lozano HH partnered with Spark , the largest dating app created for Latino singles with over 4 million downloads to date, to help Latino millennials find a match with someone who shares their culture.

So, we wanted to take advantage of their knowledge and experience to help those who want to achieve love digitally and not die trying.

Show off, you are an expensive dish

If this is the first time you use them, I tell people to first prepare an attention-grabbing biography. A description that generates conversations. Show yourself mom, you are an expensive dish.

And a photograph that attracts attention and generates conversation. Like what? Like one with a hamburger in hand taking a bite; or in some place or trip that you are passionate about, that makes them ask you “where did you take that photo”, “what were you doing?”. Those kinds of things are automatic conversation hooks on dating apps.

Replace nerves with emotion

When people start using these applications they get very nervous, so I recommend that they replace the nerves with emotion; you have to enjoy the fact that you have endless possibilities.

You have to be very open to possibilities to increase your chances of success. There are people who know people in these applications and maybe their first interaction was not the best, but as they get more involved, the conversation improves. It is like an onion, you have to go layer by layer.

Suddenly you run into people so significant that it ends up being a friendship, a work contact or a relationship that you did not expect.

Don’t be afraid to try variety

For me this is a numbers game. I always tell them this phrase: “Mamacita, until you have no commitment, you can keep shaking any stew.”

Don’t be afraid to try variety, as long as you don’t have a ring on your finger, you can say “I’m from the town and I owe it to the town.” Look for chances to have conversations with a lot of people.

Chispa, for example, allows you to talk to people with the same roots and that is very interesting to generate connection.

Spend time

Just as we check our email in the evenings and mornings, as well as we check our social networks, also periodically open your dating applications.

These applications have a location system, and I recommend to single people that wherever they go, open the application because you never know what you are going to run into. I say: “Don’t lose hope, don’t give up on your dreams. You never know when someone comes along and makes you buy new panties ”.

Use original tickets

I like the entries that they take from the base, the ones that you don’t expect. If you see someone you like and send them short but flashy messages, you have an instant connection.

For example, send him something like “I dreamed of you”, the person will automatically answer you, “what did you dream of”? No matter what you answer later, you have already generated conversation, reaction.

We must go step by step

Be careful with those who want to start with dessert. In online relationships you have to go step by step, build.

Of course there are different intentions, there are those who say “I just want fun”, and that is respected. The problem is when people bring disguised intentions. so be very careful because there are people who have sugar in their mouths but poison in their hearts.