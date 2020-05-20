Take That leaves behind throws and loosens them to give a benefit concert; it’s great to meet Robbie

▲ 25 years after the launch of Nobody Else and the departure of Robbie Williams, the group will come together to raise funds for organizations affected by the pandemic; The appointment is on Friday May 29 on their social networks.Photo taken from their Facebook

Of the Writing

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday May 20, 2020

For the first time in years, Robbie Williams, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will return to play together the songs that brought them fame in the 90s.

The reason is a streaming concert that will raise funds for the pandemic-affected Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation charities. The appointment is Friday, May 29 at 2:00 p.m. in Mexico City and can be seen on Facebook and YouTube.

In a statement, Take That members commented: It is always great to get together with Robbie and we are very excited to be part of this unique concert that everyone can enjoy from their homes.

The band left behind the disagreements of 25 years ago. A phase of its history surrounded by excesses, regrets, bad hairstyles and questioned pants. There were also blowouts, breakdowns and, in the middle of everything, possibly his best album, says The Independent.

Nobody Else was released on May 8 a quarter of a century ago. Until then, the band was seen, even by some within the group, as the top 10 rebellious and original boys. They were irreverent, almost always half naked and with a nice line of disposable pop. A formula that had been tremendously successful.

Strong British pop card

Take That was by far the greatest force in British pop. In 1995 he had sold more than 4 million records and placed a dozen singles among the most popular. Nobody Else, however, took them to the next level. This confirmed Barlow’s talent as a composer. The album includes his best song: Back for good.

The album sold 6 million units. And that was as close as Take That was to conquering the US market (it came in at 69 on the Billboard Hot 100).

However, and as is often the case in the industry, it was a bittersweet triumph. Robbie Williams left the band when rehearsals began for the summer tour on July 17. In the national news it became a topic of conversation.

Internal wear

Whether Robbie left voluntarily or was expelled is something that is not known for certain today. Either way, neither side was devastated by being offstage. Take That had long been divided into two camps: the workers Barlow, Owen, Orange and Donald; and the party animal Williams. With his departure, a great weight was removed from all involved.

Before Take That, Williams had already been in acid and ecstasy, but fearful of being kicked out by manager Nigel Martin-Smith, he initially kept his head down. By 1995, however, he lived alone in a hotel in Manchester, drinking one bottle of vodka a night. At the time they recorded Nobody Else, Williams was devastated.

In the end, the turning point was when Robbie unabashedly went looking for a McDonald’s in preparation for the tour. When he returned, he found his four companions waiting for him with their arms crossed. They wanted to talk to him and it soon turned into a screaming fight.

If you’re going to leave, go now so we can move on, Jason Orange told him. And that was what Williams did. On his way out, mentally exhausted, hungover and full of potatoes, he grabbed a watermelon and asked his former comrades if he could eat it.

Shortly thereafter images emerged of Williams partying in southern France with George Michael, annoying the band. However, they did not consider his departure as an existential coup and continued as a quartet.

However, in February 1996, after releasing an album with their hits, Take That announced their separation. For his part, Williams had become an international star in no time.

In 2005 the group rejoined. However, the new Take That was a very different proposition. Even with Williams’ participation for the LP and the 2010 Progress tour (still with Jason Orange, who left the band in 2014). They wore suits and kept their backs safely hidden. So it’s possible to argue that the original Take That, the perverted, wet-eyed pop idols of the mid-’90s, had its latest bittersweet hurray with Nobody Else.

