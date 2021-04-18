Take-off of the satellite broadband market | News | Connectivity

Take-off of the satellite broadband market.

The demand for broadband connectivity through fixed and mobile networks is increasing considerably. However, despite the expansions and optimizations of the infrastructures, currently only half of the households in the world have access to fixed broadband services. This panorama may change with the implementation of other advances from heaven, specifically with the deployment of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations, an orbital strip located between 160 and 2,000 kilometers high will be used by thousands of satellites in the coming years to offer Internet from space to any place on the planet.

According ABI Researchthe satellite broadband market will reach 3.5 million subscribers in 2021, will grow at a rate of 8% to reach 5.2 million users in 2026 and will generate income from services of $ 4.1 billion.

“LEO equipment will play an important role in satellite broadband services in the coming years. High-performance satellite systems (HTS) can support speeds of several Gbps. Orbiting about 800-1,600 km from the surface of the planet. Earth, provide a low latency of between 30-50 milliseconds, which allows to support services such as online games and live video transmission, “he explains. Khin Sandi Lynn, analyst at the consultancy.

Traditionally, geostationary earth orbit (GEO) satellites are used primarily to provide broadband services to homes and businesses in remote or rural areas where the deployment of fixed or mobile broadband connectivity is a real challenge. Although GEO satellites support a viable speed of more than 100 Mbps, their distance from the earth’s surface of about 36,000 km is a latency issue, a delay that can be up to 600 ms, which limits the use of certain applications that require a quick response.

Spacex launched its broadband services for the first time Starlink to residential users in 2020, supporting a broadband speed of 100 Mbps with unlimited monthly data. To date, Elon Musk’s aerospace company has launched more than 1,000 LEO satellites and has as goal to serveto more than 600,000 homes and businesses in the United States. In addition, it is working to reach some markets in Latin America. Other companies like OneWeb Y Telesat have launched LEO satellites that provide connectivity to businesses. Amazon, which plans to launch constellations of this type under the initiative Kupier, received FCC approval for its project in mid-2020, although the initial launch date is not yet confirmed.

LEO systems will provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity to users in remote areas.

And, as broadband connectivity is becoming an essential service in today’s homes, satellite broadband services will continue to be an important part of the broadband market. There is great competition in terrestrial infrastructures due to the greater implementation of fixed and mobile networks. Expansion of LTE and 5G networks will challenge the satellite broadband industry by providing fixed wireless access (FWA) services to residential users. However, the cost and time associated with terrestrial network deployments can limit distribution in remote areas. “Satellite systems will continue to provide broadband services to underserved and unreserved areas,” says Lynn.

The arrival of LEO systems will benefit users in remote areas by supporting high-speed, low-latency broadband service. “The challenge for LEO-based broadband service today is the cost of the terminals, which are relatively high compared to existing terrestrial or satellite platforms.. LEO satellite operators need to find ways to reduce them. Flexible packages could make services affordable for users in both developed and emerging markets. Although support may be required initially to defray hardware costs, increasing adoption rates will help develop ecosystems and eventually reduce hardware costs, “Lynn concludes.