Take note !: The new Mercedes-Benz Citan already has an official day to debut

You may think you are having a Déjà vu, but no. A few months ago, to be more exact seven, we told you that Mercedes-Benz had announced the official date for the debut of the new Citan. The problem is that it indicated the period of the year 2021 in which the presentation event would take place, but not the day. That data, for that of generating hype, they wanted to reserve it for a later moment. Well, it seems that it has arrived and we already know it.

Through a press release they have indicated the Exact day on which the debut of the new delivery of the Mercedes-Benz Citan is scheduled. To accompany this data, they have also wanted to publish a new teaser photo which, being honest, serves to see how the design of this van has evolved. The play of light and shadow to prevent us from seeing a lot is very successful, but we have been able to “scratch” something. Take a pencil and make a note of everything.

The official presentation of the new Mercedes-Benz Citan will take place on August 25 …

If we recapitulate, in this whole story, the last time we talked about the Mercedes-Benz Citan It was last March. At that time the star’s firm published a series of “spy photos” in which we could see several Citan conducting validation tests. The problem is that they were camouflage covers and, to our misfortune, they did not reveal much of their design. But now, despite the gloom, we can indicate that it will be more refined.

So much so that its opticians will adopt the aesthetic code seen in the last “Merche”. This, in principle, is not new since the previous Citan followed this pattern. However, now the elements that make up the front and rear will be better integrated. The reason for this is very simple: Mercedes-Benz will continue with the new Citan a game similar to that of Renault with the Kangoo and Express. Hence, they are going to launch the new Class T.

If this seems little to you, we must still remind you that also there will be a one hundred percent electric version. Will be called eCitan and it will have all the technology and know-how of the Renault Kangoo. The fact is that it will be the most complete version of the range, since the guys from Stuttgart want to promote this segment of the market. The reason for this is that its sales are growing in various markets, but especially in the United States and part of Europe.

Finally we will tell you when the second generation of the Mercedes-Benz Citan will debut. If all goes according to plan, the official presentation event will take place the next day August 25 at 2:00 p.m. (CEST). Its managers indicate that it will be one of the market references for design, versatility and quality. We will have to be very attentive, because we are convinced that the «posh» cousin of the Kangoo will give the bell …

Source – Daimler AG – Mercedes-Benz