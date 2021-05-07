Take note! Colombia’s confirmed dates and times in Qualifiers

Colombia selection



Take note! Colombia’s confirmed dates and times in Qualifying



Christian Felipe Amezquita Ortiz May 6, 2021, 11:02 am

In June, days 7 and 8 will be played, against Peru and Argentina respectively.

Everything ready for the next qualifying date in South American territory. This Thursday, Conmebol made official the schedules of the seventh and eighth day of the contest.

It is worth remembering that dates 5 and 6 could not be played due to inconveniences in the loan of players from European territory and were scheduled for after the Copa América.

The Colombian National Team will first play against Peru in Lima and then play a complicated match against Argentina in Barranquilla, a rival that has not been beaten, officiating as a local, the last times.

This is how everything is programmed:

Peru vs Colombia

Date: Thursday June 3.

Time: 8 pm

Town: Lime.

Colombia vs Argentina

Date: Tuesday, June 8.

Time: 6 pm

Town: Barranquilla.

