Raúl Jiménez He is currently the best Mexican striker because his performances in the Wolverhampton thus they have demonstrated it. However, despite having good numbers in English football it is always compared to Javier Hernandez.

The journalist of ESPN, David Faitelson, joined the comparison and stressed that the American youth squad has not been tested in an elite team like the Manchester United. « Raúl Jiménez needs to show his worth at the highest possible level of the game. ‘Chicharito’ has already passed there ”, wrote in his account Twitter.

Remember that Raúl Jiménez has had an outstanding season with Wolverhampton since they seek to keep Wolves in qualifying positions for European competitions next to the Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

It is worth mentioning that Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández juice 157 official games where he collaborated with 59 annotations. He also managed to raise two Premier League and two more of the Community Shield under the command of Sir Alex Ferguson.