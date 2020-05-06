The so-called Arrowverse It has been one of the greatest successes that DC has had in the live action of its superheroes and in the case of the series ‘The Flash’ the role played by Grant Gustin, but before the interruption of the sixth season due to the coronavirus pandemic, some doubts about the series began to arise, so Grant Gustin spoke about the future of ‘The Flash’, making very clear the direction it will take.

Currently the series of this sprinter is in its sixth season, but due to the cessation of recordings, only three episodes could be recorded, something that puzzled the audience as the cast members themselves, but apparently not only cut the recordings, also important negotiations for the future of the series.

Through an interview for EEntertainment Tonight, Grant Gustin discussed the future of ‘The Flash’, as well as his tenure on paper:

“I was talking to Michael Rosenbaum the other day and to go as many seasons as they did with ‘Smallville’, no one can do that! That has always been something that I thought would be great to accomplish. Obviously, it’s not just my decision, but It has a lot to do with viewers and the network and I guess we’ll just have to wait and see. But I can definitely see myself doing more than the season I have left in this current contract. Seven seasons is for most of the cast actually. but I think it would be great if we can continue after that. “

Apparently Grant Gustin is very enthusiastic to continue in the role of Barry Allen for a long period of time, since the pandemic also stopped the negotiations he had to extend his contract established for seven seasons and it is expected that in the near future they will return to the negotiating table to have more chapters of this hero.