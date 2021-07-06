TAKE FORECASTS | Elsa could become a category I hurricane by this Wednesday

July 6, 2021 July 6, 2021

This Wednesday, Tropical Storm Elsa, with 110 km / h winds, will make landfall on the west coast of Florida early Wednesday, possibly as a hurricane.

The meteorological alert center has reported that the main dangers will be rains and the storm surge with a high risk of flooding.

There is also a tropical storm warning in effect for the Florida Keys from Craig Key to the Dry Tortugas, and along the west coast of the state from Flamingo in the Everglades north to the Ochlockonee River.

