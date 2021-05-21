take driving tests with these apps

The driving schools are in charge of training the future drivers. But in the process, we are forced to perform dozens of driving tests until you get the best grade. And it is that the slightest error penalizes. You can do these tests in your own driving school or help you with online resources or mobile applications. And there are apps with driving tests to practice in your free time. All help is little for get your driving license.

Whether you want to get a driving license for cars, motorcycles, mopeds, trucks, buses or trailers, you will need to take driving tests over and over again. At least for get the theoretical part out. It does not matter to do them on paper or digital. The result is the same. In addition, with a mobile application you can take driving tests everywhere, as long as you have some minutes available. And you will instantly know if you have approved or not.

Let’s look at several examples of applications for iPhone, iPad and Android that they have hundreds of driving tests. Most are free and will be of great help to you as complement to classes in driving schools to achieve your much desired driving license.

All Test

AllTest It is possibly one of the most popular pages when it comes to driving tests and driving schools. On its page you will find tests for all permissions driving license. It has free and paid resources, manuals, guides, etc.

For the rest, you can download its app for iPhone and iPad or its app for Android to practice with free and paid driving tests. Among the first you will find official tests of the General direction of traffic.

EasyAuto

If you study in driving schools attached to the Facilauto Group, with the official applications of EasyAuto You will be able to practice with driving tests and access the written syllabus and video classes. All this from a single app available for Android and also for iPhone and iPad.

To use these applications you will need a user account offered in the driving schools of the FacilAuto group. In return you will get tests for all driving license permits, theoretical syllabus for review and study and statistics with your evolution. Something important if you want to evaluate yourself and pass the theoretical test.

TEST DGT driving school exam

Exclusive for iPhone and iPad, TEST DGT driving school exam collects more than 1,800 official questions from the Directorate General of Traffic for you to practice over and over again. In total, more than 60 tests for get the theoretical part out driving license.

You can take 5 tests and 150 questions for free. From there you will have to go through the checkout. In return, you can comfortably perform tests from your device and see your successes and mistakes at once. A good complement while you go to driving schools to learn the theory.

Autoescuela.net

Although it has different names, Autoescuela.net for iPhone and iPad, TuAutoescuela.net for Android, it is the same application. A compendium of tests to drive all kinds of vehicles. Depending on the driving license you want, of course.

To use it you will need a user account. And for this you must attend one of the many driving schools that have contracted the services of this app. 35,000 questions to practice the theoretical part of the driving license.

Dribble

Exclusive for Android, Dribble is a mobile app to complement physical driving schools with their own online system. At the moment it is focused on the car driver’s license.

It has the theoretical part with content to study and tests to be evaluated with their own exercises, driving school tests and official tests of the General Directorate of Traffic or DGT. On the other hand, offers internships depending on where you are. You can consult it within the application.

Mobile Driving School

With the name of Mobile Driving School We came across an application for Android and for iPhone and iPad with more than 5,000 official questions from the General Directorate of Traffic to get you a driving license for all types of vehicles.

Among other tools, it has to simulate the official exam, a reduced version of the theoretical part necessary to pass the exam, practical exercises, etc. In addition, you will be able to follow your progress with the statistics and thus know when you are ready to do the theoretical part of the driving license.

