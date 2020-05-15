For many of us breakfast is the food with which we start the day, however, at breakfast time it does not mean that what is eaten is good, many due to lack of time either at school, university or the dynamics of His work does not detail how harmful some foods can be without even having started the day.

May 15, 2020

Compared to its main purpose and with which it was devised based on granola towards the end of the 19th century and beginning of the 20th century, this food has been transformed into a figurative slogan that encapsulates children’s content and cartoon images aimed at the smallest of the house, using concepts such as “eating healthy and growing strong” based on a supposed amount of protein benefits where what really prevails is sugar, we talk about the cereals.

Breakfast cereals

Parents are prey to advertising It uses many resources and sells you the “perfect breakfast” and almost by inertia it is often relied on to the detriment of saving time and speeding up the start of the daily routine in a very particular food: cereal. Is it as good as they say?

What is often overlooked are the portions of sugars that are increasing, due to the direct exposure of our body to its content in the different cereals of all brands, some more than others. Naturally, the body adapts and graduates at a rate of consumption very high per serving -33 grams of sugar on average per 100 grams of cereal– According to an investigation by the British association ‘Action On Sugar’ which has produced alarming figures since 2015.

Assortment of breakfast cereals

This is even more alarming when the daily limit figure suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO) is contrasted, which stipulates a maximum daily consumption per adult of up to 25 grams of sugar per day, a figure that contrasts with data from the main consumers: children. In many cases, there is still not a correctly stipulated portion in the packaging of the cereals that are consumed and marketed daily in the world.

.