Presbyopia is colloquially known as tired eyesight and is an effect suffered by the eyes after carrying out strenuous activity, such as studying or being too much in front of almost any type of screen.

The symptoms of tired eyesight are several, but the most common is having problems focusing an image clearly, causing other defects such as irritation; It is regularly more common in people over the age of 45. With the current pandemic, statistics say that on average working hours are extended and this could be a factor for more people to suffer from this disease. But not everything is lost, because there are some remedies at home that can help reduce discomfort.

Cold water. The most common is to moisten a pair of cottons with cold water and place them on top of the eyelids while we have our eyes closed. This could refresh the area and help in case of a slight inflammation of the area, which in theory would improve the feeling of the person using this remedy.

Chamomile tea. This concoction is highly recommended in almost any eye ailment, as chamomile flower is said to have anti-inflammatory properties, which would help a better feeling. The recommendation is to use it lukewarm, it can be as in the previous case or with a dropper directly.

Cucumber slices. Many benefits are attributed to this plant, but the homemade recommendations dictate that a fresh slice in each eye can reduce the discomfort of tired eyesight. It is enough to cover the affected area well and give a small massage with the freshly cut vegetable, in order to have a feeling of freshness. It is recommended to leave it about 10 minutes to help relaxation.

In a blink …

But not everything is limited to the application of remedies, we can also perform some exercises to avoid suffering the discomfort that presbyopia causes. The easiest thing will be to close the eyes for a few minutes, this in order to relax the eyes and recover a little. This can cause a nap, but if it does occur it will be something that improves your overall feeling. A little massage can also help, just close your eyes gently and put your fingertips on the eye sockets and make small circular movements to relax the area.

Making small circles with the eyes can be another solution, although it could be thought that this could be harmful, rather it could “stretch” the affected area, helping to later relax.

If this disease is very common or the discomfort persists, the ideal will be to visit a specialist doctor to treat the symptoms. It is normal to require some medicine or other solutions to this condition. Avoid self-medication at all costs.

