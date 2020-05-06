This DLC invites us to take care of our world with a new region, various professions, more objects and sustainable activities.

In a week as full of news as the current one,Electronic Artshas taken the opportunity to announceThe Sims 4 Ecological Life, a new expansion pack for the game that invites us tolive sustainably and in harmonywith the environment thanks to new game mechanics and the use ofalternative energy resources.

In this way, The Sims 4 Ecological Life adds the new world ofEvergreen Harbor, a region thatchange based on our actionsand our way of life. Here, the Sims will have new objects likewind turbines or vertical gardensto generate their own electricity, water and food. They can alsogo to the dumpster for reusable items, to give them a second life in creative ways.

Likewise, the city will havea Community Vote Boardin which its inhabitants will make the decisions that will affect the entire region, be they ecological initiatives or the creation of community zones for activities, among other things. They come tootwo new careers, the Civil Designer and the Autonomous Artisan, which will give a lot of play to those simmers more aware of their environment. However, those who do not care about the environment will fully face Mother Nature in this expansion.

Garbage and pollutionThey are an evil that will not stop growing unless we take action in The Sims 4 Ecological Life, and will have serious effects on the city and its inhabitants. By cons,the more Sims jointo the ecological cause,Most notable will be the changesin the environment. This expansion will be availableon June 5 for 40.99 euros, simultaneously on PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One. We remind you that recently some live action movies from The Sims and Sim City were announced, but if you forget your fourth main installment, and want to review it, Here is the review for The Sims 4.

