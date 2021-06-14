Take aim! We already know when the new generation of the Nissan Z will debut

When we learned that a new Nissan z was on the way we were very happy. The last years, for this mythical saga, have been very busy. Especially considering that the Japanese firm did not finish saying what their plans were for her. In addition, rumors did not help much either, as information that contradicted each other arrived at all times. However, it seems that very soon the successor to 370Z.

A few months ago my colleague Diego Ávila told you all the news that the Nissan z proto. His debut was very well received by the public, encouraging the firm to continue with its plans. Well, although those responsible for the brand are committed to rational and ecological models, they have decided to go ahead with the project. The problem is that it seems that will not arrive in Europe. However, we tell you that your presentation has already official date.

New York will be the city that hosts the debut of the new Nissan Z on August 17

It all begins with Z

08.17.21 pic.twitter.com/e0yTBRm0Ko – Nissan (@NissanUSA) June 10, 2021

To announce the Nissan Z debut hitting streets around the world They have published a teaser. In it, you can’t see much, other than the “Z” that gives the saga its name and a date. If you see it, you know what you have to do: mark it with red on the calendar. Yes, because it is the day chosen for those responsible for the project to show it as it will come off the assembly line. In addition, to accompany this teaser there is a video teaser published on their networks.

If all goes according to plan, the event for the official debut of the longed-for Nissan z will take place in the city of New York. Will be next 17 of August and, at the moment, we do not know what time it will be held. But be careful that it is not the only piece of information that those responsible for the firm have omitted. At the moment we do not know what will be the final power that your gasoline block will offer 3.0 V6 Bi-Turbo or the price, at least estimated, with which it will arrive.

The Nissan Z Proto, the prelude to the new Z model, is now fully official

Be that as it may, the fact that the power of your engine reaches the ground through the rear wheels or that it has a manual transmission, already tells us a lot about his intentions. However, we will still have to arm ourselves with patience, because between now and August there are still a couple of months left. However, we are convinced that, as of today, the teasers will be happening every few days. That, not to mention a possible leak.

Source – Nissan