TOMORROW THURSDAY 03/26 AT 6 PM IN SPAIN WE HAVE AN APPOINTMENT ON FACEBOOK LIVE.

Let’s win the battle against the Coronavirus together!

Let’s support each other and take advantage of this crisis to make a difference in your tennis. My intention with this live is to give you the boost you need to take your blood pressure to the next level

I am at your entire disposal to answer all your questions regarding how to take advantage of the sports breakdown caused by quarantine to improve your tennis or any question you want to ask me about improving your mental strength and how to take your tennis to the next level of success.

This Thursday 26.03.20 at 18:00 CET, I’ll wait for you here LIVE on my Maite Torres Terry profile

To know the time in your country, click this link: http://www.horamundial.com/

Take advantage of your stay at home to learn more and boost your tennis career!

I WAIT FOR YOU! and SHARE WITH ALL INTERESTED PEOPLE. They just have to enter the Facebook profile of Maite Torres Terry, a sports psychologist specialized in tennis.

A hug from your friend and Mental-Coach, Maite

Previous article19 athletes volley in front of the Covid-19 (SECOND PART)

Internationally recognized sports psychologist and expert in mental training in tennis. More than 10 years of experience in the mental support of players and coaches following their “Succes-Power-Program” with 10 easy steps to train mental strength.