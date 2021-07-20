Take advantage of this vacation to the Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G, which is on sale with a discount of 260 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Samsung is the benchmark for Android, and now you can get one of its premium models for 2021 at a brutal discount.

There are mobiles that only differ in specifications. That they mount one or another chip or component. Samsung always brings something more to its phones, and that is why it is the best-selling brand in the world. A good proof of this is the Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G.

You have the opportunity to take a brand new Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G with 260 euros discount on Amazon, it stays at 849 euros. With free shipping in one day, and all the guarantees and advantages of Samsung and Amazon.

East S21 Plus It has a somewhat larger screen, more battery and other improvements over the standard S21 model. Without forget the 5G connection, to take advantage of the connection of the future today.

This is the flagship of Samsung today, for power, connectivity and battery charge, a smartphone that will give you good service for many years.

The version on offer of the link is the one with the black housing, and it is the Spanish version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. You have space to spare at maximum reading and writing speed.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G also has a shocking 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution, 120 Hz and HDR +. The brightness reaches an incredible 1,300 nits.

Ride also Samsung’s most powerful processor, the Exynos 2100, with ARM Mali A78 GPU, to smoothly run the most demanding games and apps on the market.

Regarding the photographic section, it has a dual 12MP camera (wide angle and super wide angle), together to a 64 Mpx telephoto. The camera for selfies reaches 10 Mpx. You will take the best photos and videos of your life this vacation.

Finally the battery is 4,800 mAh, with fast charging and wireless charging. It will hold you all day long, even with heavy use.

If you want to know more, we recommend our analysis of the Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G, where we praise its design and premium materials, the quality of the screen, its performance, and its stereo sound.

