In order for you to have a good time in this quarantine, more companies are giving away games from their catalog. Now Square Enix did it by announcing that anyone who wants to take advantage of the offer can get a free copy of Hitman GO for their cell phone.

Through a Twitter post, Square Enix Montreal announced that, to motivate you to stay home, they would give away copies of Hitman GO for cell phones. Taking advantage of this promotion is very simple, since you only have to search for the game in the iOS and Android store to add it to your collection and enjoy it.

Next, we leave you the links from which you can get this game

iOS

Android

It is important to note that this promotion will not be available forever. In fact, it will end on April 23, so we recommend you take advantage of it as soon as possible.

If you enjoyed the puzzles in Lara Croft GO, then we hope you’re ready for some stealth action.

While you #StayHomeAndPlay, you can download Hitman GO for free until April 23rd!

iOS: https://t.co/09eMIaVMF1

Google Play: https: //t.co/njI6xmdQ8n pic.twitter.com/kGACNtHdKA – Square Enix Montréal (@SquareEnixMtl) April 17, 2020

What is Hitman GO?

In case you don’t know, Hitman GO is a puzzle game in which Agent 47 has to complete different missions. In other words, it is a game very similar to Lara Croft GO, so if you liked that title, you will probably love it.

“Hitman GO is a turn-based strategy game that features simple but difficult to master mechanics and is set in an impressive reinterpretation of the Hitman universe,” states the game’s official description. “In it you will have to move skillfully around the grid to avoid enemies and manage to eliminate your target or infiltrate well-guarded places.”

Hitman GO is available for PC, PlayStation 4, iOS and Android. You can know more about this launch by clicking here.

