The Australian Trade and Investment Commission, through the FutureLearn.com platform, has along with the long list of institutions that offer free online courses so that those who are still in quarantine can take advantage of their time and develop a new skill for the future.

"Discover the wealth of educational experience that Australia has to offer with these free online courses", invites the platform, which offers content from the most important universities in that country, the possibility of accessing the material even after finishing the course and a digital certificate.

The offer of courses is wide and varied. FutureLearn.com

“Australian universities have created courses designed to enhance your CV and give you a taste of the Australian learning experience,” explains the portal.

“Regardless of which direction you want your career (or your curiosity) to take, our Australian university courses have you covered. They are designed to be 100 percent online, which means you can learn at your own pace alongside an international group of students. “

This initiative that puts 48 courses from more than 40 universities on the menu is a limited offer that must be registered before June 30.

