About the Author

Stefan Rondorf

Senior Investment Strategist, Global Economics & Strategy of Allianz GI

Global equity markets are currently expecting a strong recovery scenario, and the impression is building that this could continue until proven otherwise. In fundamental terms, recovery is mainly based on three pillars:

The number of infections is being contained, at the moment, in most countries.

The leading indicators and mobility data have stabilized, and there is justified hope that they will improve given the relaxation of confinement and distancing measures in many places. This is indicated by the jump in the expectations component of the German Ifo index (see the week’s chart), as well as the expectations of US consumer confidence, according to the Conference Board.

The drastic improvement in financial conditions, thanks to massive liquidity injections by central banks and fiscal aid measures from governments. This is reflected in the decrease in risk premiums for corporate debt and in money market rates.

In addition, there are other possible sources of hope in two ways: on the one hand, there could be faster medical advances than expected regarding the treatment or vaccine for COVID-19; on the other, new financial aid programs could be announced in the coming weeks, this time not aimed at limiting damage, but at stimulating demand. In Europe, France and Germany have put forward a proposal for an aid fund, and some countries, such as the United States and Germany, are preparing their own (additional) stimulus packages.

In the current phase of increased perception of positive news, risk factors tend to take a back seat. However, the risk of a new political escalation between the United States and China has increased substantially again in recent days, reminding us that the trade dispute has yet to be resolved.

Keys to next week

Next week has plenty to offer investors. The focus will be on ECB Council meeting Thursday and the US job market report on Friday. As for the ECB, the new economic forecasts will be of interest: how deep will the recession be, according to experts from the European monetary authority, and what consequences will it have for inflation? It is unclear whether the ECB will already announce new stimulus measures next week, at least given that pressure from the capital market has eased considerably. In addition, some questions are also to be expected at the press conference regarding the ruling of the German Federal Constitutional Court, which potentially limits future stimulus actions by the ECB.

The US labor market report USA It should reflect the full impact of the containment measures: the unemployment rate could rise to around 20%. Unemployment rates will also be published in the euro zone (on Wednesday). Also, we will know the new orders of April of EE. USA (Wednesday) and Germany (Friday), as well as the final data for the May purchasing managers indexes worldwide. Preliminary estimates showed stabilization of all-time lows at levels still in recession.

Active is: take advantage of the attitude of risk willingness until proven otherwise

As long as there are no arguments contrary to the recovery scenario anticipated by the markets, the stock markets could maintain an attitude of risk willingness, also fueled by the stabilization of the oil price and signs of relaxation in the credit markets. The gradual relaxation of restrictions still allows us to expect an upward trend, especially due to the still quite marked pessimism of investors. Even the hardest hit sectors today such as energy, finance, airlines and entertainment could also begin to glimpse the light at the end of the tunnel.

From a technical point of view, breaking the S&P 500 200-day average line would be an important signal. However, the high valuations of the index, especially in the US. In the USA, they indicate that there is no safety margin or double bottom. Markets are not prepared for a significant increase in new cases of infection or an escalation of geopolitical disputes. They will still need resistance and nerves of steel

Chart of the week:

