Take advantage of the last hours of the AliExpress June Promotion, there is very little left

The AliExpress June Promotion It is coming to an end, and there are only a few hours left to get all those gadgets that you have been waiting for at the best price. Tomorrow at 9:00 AM (Spanish peninsular time) this intense stage of discounts ends, so you should know 5 new products that are on sale until that time.

Do not hesitate, because the stock of selected products is limited and you could be left without that mobile, those headphones or that laptop that you wanted. Join us and get to know both the outstanding products of the day, as well as those coupons that you should not miss.

Last minute deals on AliExpress

realme Narzo 30A: If you are looking for a good mobile, that has a huge battery and is totally fluid, do not miss this opportunity for just 90 euros. It is a realme smartphone that is committed to entering the low range with a great terminal. Mount a processor MediaTek Helio G85, along with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, 6,000 mAh battery, 13 megapixel double rear camera, 6.5 ″ HD + screen and 3.5mm headphone jack connection. Simple, but effective.LITTLE M3 Pro 5G: one of the best sellers of the year is this piece of smartphone from POCO. And it is because it mounts a processor MediaTek Dimensity 700, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, display Full HD + 6.5 ″ with 90Hz refresh rate, NFC, 5G mobile technology, 5,000 mAh battery, 48 megapixel triple rear camera signed by Sony, Android 11 and 3.5mm Jack audio connection.Huawei Watch GT2: The quintessential sports smartwatch of 2020 is now falling in price precipitously. It is a 46mm smartwatch, Integrated GPS, screen AMOLED 1.39 ″ (454 x 454px), Bluetooth 5.1, heart rate sensor, barometer, resistance up to 5 ATM and a battery that gives us a autonomy of 14 days. It is perfect for any type of sports activityIt is even very wearable depending on the straps and spheres you have.Xiaomi AirDots 2: Looking for good bluetooth headphones we could not find better ones than these from Xiaomi, and for so little money. This is the 2nd version of the best-selling AirDots. They work with technology Bluetooth 5.0, they have push buttons to control calls and music, a sound quality beyond any doubt for this price so lowThey are resistant to sweat, very light and comfortable. And the best, its battery will give us some 4 hours of autonomy (up to 12 hours with the charging case).realme 7 5GIf you want to jump to 5G, there is no cheaper way than to get this realme 7 5G. We are talking about a high quality mid-range smartphone, which mounts a powerful processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, 5,000 mAh battery, 5G mobile technology, NFC, Android 11 (newly updated), quad 48 megapixel rear camera signed by Samsung, 3.5mm Jack connection and panel Full HD + 6.5 ″ with refresh rate at 120Hz.

Take advantage of the latest coupons

We will not tire of recommending discount coupons, but it is that without them you will not get the best price, guaranteed.

DIFOOSION3: $ 3 discount on purchases over $ 30.DIFOOSION6: $ 6 discount on purchases over $ 50.DIFOOSION11: $ 11 off purchases over $ 90.DIFOOSION13: $ 13 discount on purchases over $ 110.DIFOOSION18: $ 18 discount on purchases over $ 150.DIFOOSION23: $ 23 discount on purchases over $ 190.DIFFOOSION: $ 3 discount on purchases over $ 4. Only for new users.4 SUMMERALI: 4 euros discount on purchases over 30 euros.8 SUMMERALI: 8 euros discount on purchases over 50 euros.10 SUMMERALI: 10 euros discount on purchases over 70 euros.15 SUMMERALI: 15 euros discount on purchases over 100 euros.18 SUMMERALI: 18 euros discount on purchases over 120 euros.28 SUMMERALI: 28 euros discount on purchases over 190 euros.43 SUMMERALI: 43 euros discount on purchases over 290 euros.

