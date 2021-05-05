Take advantage of the first virtual VO fair in Valencia: more than 500 cars available!

Enlarge

Until next May 14 you have an unbeatable opportunity to change cars! More than half a thousand second-hand units and kilometer 0 are waiting for you in the capital of Turia at an unbeatable price …

The first virtual fair for the sale of used cars in Valencia just started. Organized by Autocasión and Autoscout24, the event features more than 500 used cars and 0 km of the main brands that will be available with special discounts until May 14. Yes, all the units that you can find by clicking on the previous link are exposed in the Levantine capital, but to guarantee a safe and comfortable shopping environment without having to travel, visitors will be able to choose their ideal model and complete all the processes related to the transaction without leaving home. This appointment, which is part of the 20 fairs planned by Sumauto for this 2021, will boost the sales of used vehicles in Valencia after the 13.6% drop suffered in 2020 due to the pandemic.

As we say, these virtual fairs are totally digital, without physical contact. However, that does not mean that there is some kind of fissure in the relationship: there is a total interaction between buyer and seller. Thus, the dealership puts its cars and Sumauto, the technology (the digital enclosure) and the potential buyers. It is an initiative that will make it possible to counteract the lack of used car salons in the context of a global pandemic and that already has the backing of the success achieved on previous occasions With the participation of Lexus, the Gamboa Group and the Association of Dealers of the Community of Madrid (AMDA.) During 2021, Barcelona and Malaga were the first to host this type of online show.

Internet as the undisputed protagonist of the automobile market

Sumauto, therefore, seeks to reinforce the digital visibility of the VO stock in order to reach buyers who are truly interested in acquiring a vehicle, knowing that 90% of them move on the Internet. All this takes place at a time when traditional sales channels have changed and it is the digital ones that are working commercially: In 2020, visits to vehicle trading platforms grew 17%, according to Comscore. On the contrary, visits to physical exhibitions already dragged a drop of more than 60% in the last decade.

«This fair in Valencia allows a young and lush VO to get out quickly, giving the driver the opportunity to enjoy practically the same features as if you bought one fresh from the factory, but with a very substantial difference: its best price and additional discounts that can be 10% “, says the Commercial Director of Sumauto, Frédéric Cantaert.