Take advantage of the days of Holy Week to strengthen your communication with God

Whether you are going to stay at home on Holy days or go on vacation somewhere, I suggest you find a time each day to chat with God and with your angels because, by doing so, you nourish your soul, your spirit and you can increase your peace inside.

Here are some recommendations to establish your dialogue with heaven:

Read a passage from the Bible every day. It can be a psalm or a proverb, to begin with. If you want to dig a little deeper, read something from the Old and New Testaments as well. Begin your talk with God thanking him for all that he gives you each day. Ask for forgiveness for mistakes you have made. Pray for the needs of others. End by asking for your personal needs.

After doing the above, be quiet for several minutes and pay attention to any physical or emotional sensations you have. Perhaps you feel peace, love, or hear a word, a melody, or see an image in your mind that appears suddenly. Whatever it is, after finishing your moment of silence, record what you received, either by writing it or recording it on your cell phone. Don’t edit anything; Even if you don’t understand what you perceived, I assure you that little by little, if you keep practicing, you will understand the message that God sent you.

* Ana Mercedes Rueda is a writer, spiritual coach and expert on the subject of love and relationships. Acquire your books here. Connect with Ana on social networks: @anamercedesrueda or through her website, www.mensajedeangeles.com.