Take advantage of Corsair’s special offers at Easter

Easter is coming, and to celebrate it we offer you a very interesting plan, enjoy a unique season of Corsair special offers on PcComponentes, with which you can get an excellent selection of peripherals, accessories and components to very attractive prices.

The list of products that we can find among Corsair’s special offers it is quite extensive, Since it is not limited to a specific category, but, as we indicated, it covers from mice to fans, through chassis, power supplies, mats, RAM, SSD units and even microphones.

These special offers will be available until April 9, although some have limited units, so don’t think too much about it, you could end up running late and miss out on that mouse, memory or accessory that you are so hungry for.

Corsair Special Offers: Personal Recommendations

I want to take advantage to leave you some personal recommendations of products that are among the special Corsair offers that I have had the opportunity to try, and that I have liked very much. With these recommendations I want to give you a more complete view of these products, but if you have any questions you can leave them in the comments.

Corsair Force Series Gen4 MP600 NVMe M.2 500GB– A high-performance SSD that uses the PCIE Gen4 interface, uses TLC memory and reaches speeds of up to 4,950 MB / s and 2,500 MB / s in sequential reading and writing. With it you will be prepared for the transition to the next generation consoles.

Corsair MP400 M.2 NVMe M.2 1TB: This model offers an excellent balance between capacity, performance and reliability. It reaches speeds of up to 3,400 MB / s and 3,000 MB / s in sequential reading and writing, and uses QLC memory. You can keep all your favorite games installed.

Corsair M55 RGB PROA mouse that I had the opportunity to review at the time, and that offers a very solid value for what it costs. It is also totally symmetrical, which means that you can use it regardless of your dominant hand (it does not matter if you are left-handed or right-handed).

Elgato Wave: 1 It is a microphone that I also analyzed a few months ago. Its quality is beyond doubt, and it offers a whole world of possibilities. An excellent option if you are starting in the world of streaming and want to communicate better with your audience.

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 3600 PC4-28800 16GB 2x8GB CL18: an ideal RAM memory kit to accompany any new generation processor that will also help us to add a touch of color to our PC.

Corsair RM650 650W 80 Plus Gold Full Modular: a premium source with 80 Plus Gold certification that will allow us to assemble a high-end PC without problems. Its fully modular design facilitates any assembly, and allows us to simplify cable management.

Corsair Gaming MM300 Medium Edition– A discreet gaming mousepad, but with an attractive design and high build quality. Ideal for those who want to enjoy the best, but on a limited budget.

Did you like it? Well this is just an appetizer. If you want to discover all the special Corsair offers on PcComponentes, you just have to enter this link.