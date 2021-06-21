Take advantage of a 32% discount on the purchase of the RedKey F10 vacuum cleaner

In an industry as competitive as vacuum cleaners, RedKey has become a brand capable of attracting the attention of many consumers. Has won public recognition for its philosophy of creating high-quality products that are easy to use for all people.

On June 8, RedKey presented its cordless vacuum cleaner, the RedKey F10. On the day of its launch, it ranked # 1 in the vacuum cleaner category for highest searches. A week later, on June 15, RedKey had already sold more than a thousand units in countries such as Spain, Germany or Italy, with very positive feedback from customers. When asked what aspect they liked the most about the vacuum cleaner, the vast majority cited its arm with an adjustable elbow, which allows reaching more places, such as under furniture or behind the bed.

In terms of durability, one of the aspects that matters most to consumers, thanks to its large capacity batteries which can also be replaced, was the second most valued aspect by customers.

From June 21 to 25, an even lower price

To celebrate the success of the RedKey F10 vacuum cleaner, the company will carry out from today, Monday June 21, and until Friday 25, a campaign with a 32 percent discount. In this way, the initial price with which it is put on sale, of 249.99 euros, stays at just 144.65.

But not only that. During this week, all the people who buy the vacuum cleaner will automatically enter the draw for up to five RedKey F10 vacuums. Without doing anything.

And finally, one more thing. The first hundred people who buy the vacuum cleaner during the promotion week will also get an electric toothbrush. Take advantage of the fact that this promotion will not last long.

Vacuum cleaner with a battery for up to one hour of use

With a 2500 mAh seven-cell battery, the new Redkey F10 is a handheld vacuum cleaner that can be used for up to 60 minutes, at normal vacuum power, or eight minutes at extreme power. In addition, its battery is removable so if we need to change it in a while, it is as simple as removing it and inserting the new one.

When the battery runs out, it is left in its charging base and in approximately five hours, we can use it again. It is perfect for, for example, pick up crumbs and dirt from the kitchen when we have finished eating, or pick up something punctual that we have dropped. Although using the normal vacuum mode, we can also do the general house cleaning if we have pets, with all the hair they shed, or small children who tend to throw everything on the floor.

In terms of design, its most innovative aspect is its elbow, which allows us to reach, for example, under a piece of furniture. What before forced us to have to move the furniture itself or even have to bend down, now is done standing up, without effort.

Dust detection sensor

When using it, one of its great novelties is its sensor to detect dust. An intelligent detection system that emits a light capable of analyzing the area to determine the amount of dust there is and orders the vacuum cleaner to increase the power if necessary. Compared to other similar vacuum cleaners on the market, the new Redkey F10 has a suction power between 35 and 40% higher. What’s more, with its three filter system it ensures complete filtering of even very small dust particles.

In total it has up to five suction modes, from more to less strong. The maximum capacity reaches up to 23,000 pa thanks to an engine capable of turning at 100,000 revolutions per minute, something very interesting in a team of such small dimensions. This suction power does not lead to an increase in noise and only reaches up to 75dB.

To complete the vacuuming, the new Redkey F10 comes with a series of brushes and accessories, such as a special one for the corners and another with a telescopic handle to reach more distant areas. In addition, thanks to their rollers they ensure easy movement both on carpets and on the floor, without damaging the surface.

As for cleaning, we only have to press a button for the tank to open and all the dirt falls into the bin. Then we can clean the tank with normal water and it will be ready as the first day.

