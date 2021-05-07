take a picture with your idol Rafa Nadal

One of the most painful realities faced by people with Alzheimer’s It is the fear of losing memories of your passions. What for the rest is a hobby, for them it is an anchor to the reality that separates the presence and the absence of life as they know it. So, Rafael Nadal had a very special fan watching her vibrant clash against Alexander Zverev.

It was about Manuela, a 93 year old woman who became fond of tennis a long time ago and, specifically, the Manacorense. His grandson Carlos started a campaign on social networks to promote that his grandmother, with Alzheimer’s already diagnosed, could meet his idol, because that was his dream: see him live before the disease was eating away his memories.

@RafaelNadal Today my grandmother at 95 years old will see the dream come true of seeing you live, she has the beginning of Alzheimer’s and she told me that before forgetting what tennis and you mean to her, she wanted to see you live. I hope you enjoy this day as much as I am enjoying it pic.twitter.com/85tpF09XJG – Carlos Carrizosa (@ carripadel22) May 7, 2021

The organization heard the news and They went out of their way to help Manuela achieve that goal. He had the opportunity to see the game live, in an unbeatable situation. He could not celebrate the victory of his idol, but from the first moment the strings were pulled so that he could meet him.

The woman, excited from the moment she stepped on the Magic Box, fervently applauded each point and ball of Nadal, as well as encouraged in the most complex moments. Even when the man from Manacor went to the locker room, Manuela did not stop encouraging him.

“It has made me more excited than if they give me a ham”Manuela said on TVE moments before the game. “I’ve always liked to see him. Until he’s finished, I don’t go to bed. I endure because I don’t sleep,” she said, excited. “As if he were a son of mine. It would make me the greatest illusion of my life if I had something of him,” he said.

Unfortunately, Manuela will not remember these moments in a while. But the videos and photos of a day will remain that, at least for his family and especially for his grandson, will remain in the retina forever.