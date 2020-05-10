Google Play Store It has a large number of games and applications of all kinds, including one that allows you create your own deepfakes and another with which unlock your mobile phone using drawings. However, there are also other series of apps that deserve your piece of attention, such as the camera application itself, which is capable of translate real-world objects to Photoshop by taking a picture, and that demonstrates the incredible potential of augmented reality on your mobile.

Cyril Diagne, an artist, designer and programmer has shared on his Twitter account some videos showing a futuristic demonstration and the incredible potential of augmented reality on a mobile phone. In these videos you can see how the camera application of a smartphone is capable of transfer real world objects to Photoshop just by taking a picture. Thanks to machine learning and other software working in tandem, automatically cut the background of the image to place the object in which a photograph was taken within a Photoshop project.

At the moment it is just a demo presented and developed by Cyril Diagne, who created the software in question, called “AR Cut & Paste”. The artist explains that for the software to work, a mobile application, a local server that connects it to Photoshop on a computer, and a service to detect objects and remove backgrounds from photographs are used. In addition, it also has an algorithm that detects where the smartphone’s camera is pointing, in relation to the Photoshop project on the PC screen, and which helps to paste the object in the right place.

This way you can transfer real-world objects to Photoshop just by taking a photo

4/10 – Cut & paste your surroundings to Photoshop Code: https://t.co/cVddH3u3ik Book: @HOLOmagazine

Garment: SS17 by @thekarentopacio

Type: Sainte Colombe by @MinetYoann @ProductionType

Technical Insights: ↓ # ML #AR #AI #AIUX #Adobe #Photoshop pic.twitter.com/LkTBe0t0rF – Cyril Diagne (@cyrildiagne) May 3, 2020

At the moment it is only a demonstration, but, nevertheless, it serves to know the incredible potential of augmented reality of mobile phones. A more streamlined future of design and image editing, and it is not ruled out that in the future Photoshop itself will support a feature like this eventually. However, the videos are an incredible demonstration of what could be achieved using this tool when creating a document or any type of file in Photoshop.

For now this project it’s just a demo, so it is expected that in the coming weeks more details will be known about a function that, most surely, millions of people will want to have available on their smartphones.

Using Drag & Drop in #AR with @TensorFlow and #OpenCV to connect @zachlieberman prints to their video counterparts. # AIUX #WebXR #MixedReality #AugmentedReality #TensorFlowJS #MachineLearning #Interactive #openframeworks pic.twitter.com/JpZy7neDL0 – Cyril Diagne (@cyrildiagne) April 11, 2020

