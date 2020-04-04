Give your face a little shine! Take a few years off with this grape mask

It is so easy to remove a few wrinkles from your face and rejuvenate your skin! Well, with the help of a handful of grapes you can achieve this, because it will help you moisturize, revitalize and rejuvenate your skin.

The grape provides antioxidant properties of polyphenols which prevent the degradation of collagen, which allows to maintain the elasticity of the skin firm, and also contains vitamin B and potassium.

To start with this mask you should wash your face very well with a neutral soap, after your face is clean, fresh and dry you can proceed to apply the grape-based treatment.

Mask application

To do this you must choose a handful of grapes, green or purple, those of your preference, then cut them in half and additionally you can add a capsule of vitamin E, remember to let it cool in the refrigerator for half an hour.

Apply it preferably at night, rub the mixture on your face and neck, especially the areas most prone to wrinkles such as: eyes, forehead and the contour of the mouth and neck, then leave the mask to work all night. Remove all residues of the treatment in the morning with plenty of warm water.

