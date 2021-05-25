Taiwanese Hsu Wei-Ling wins her first LPGA tournament in Williamsburg

The Taiwanese Hsu Wei-Ling, 26, won this Sunday the Pure Silk Championship, held at the Kingsmill TPC in Williamsburg, Virginia, which was the first LPGA golf circuit title of his career.

On the fourth and last day, Hsu she placed first on the 15th hole by achieving an eagle while the leader at that time, the Thai Moriya Jutanugarn, stumbled sending her ball into the bunker to finish with a double bogey and a final score of 273 strokes, two behind the Taiwanese.

Until now, Hsu he had finished ten times in the top 10 without ever winning a tournament.

Third, three strokes from Hsu, finished the American Jessica korda, who delivered a final 70-stroke card.

The Spanish Sobrón Moon finished tied with five other players in 25th place with a total of 282 strokes, two under par for the field, after delivering a last card of 72, while the other Spanish who participated in the tournament, Nuria Iturrioz, missed the cut.

Final classification (par 71)

1. Hsu Wei-Ling (TPE) -13 (66-72-65-68)

2. Moriya Jutanugarn (THA) -11 (71-67-65-70)

3. Jessica Korda (USA) -10 (70-67-67-70)

4. Sarah Kemp (AUS) -9 (69-67-69-70)

5. Wichanee Meechai (THA) -8 (70-68-69-69)

. Lizette Salas (USA) -8 (73-68-64-71)

7. Kim Sei-young (KOR) -7 (67-71-70-69)

. Elizabeth Szokol (USA) -7 (68-72-67-70)

. Lauren Stephenson (USA) -7 (71-68-67-71)

10. Brooke Henderson (CAN) -6 (70-70-71-67)

. Mina Harigae (USA) -6 (69-72-69-68)

. Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) -6 (71-69-68-70)

13. Albane Valenzuela (SUI) -5 (71-70-70-68)

. Ally Ewing (USA) -5 (73-68-69-69)

15. Kristy McPherson (USA) -4 (69-74-69-68)

…

25. Luna Sobrón (ESP) -2 (67-73-70-72)