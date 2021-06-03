Taiwan, the last fallen benchmark of the pandemic

As a general rule, in most of the world’s developed countries the 2020 was the year of the coronavirus, with numerous infections, while 2021 is characterized by being that of vaccines, with the arrival of millions of doses that aim to achieve a general immunization of the population.

In this sense, the differences in the number of infections and deaths vary greatly from one year to another, since as vaccination progresses both variables drop dramatically, as has been observed in nations like the United States, the United Kingdom, or Israel.

Taiwan is experiencing its worst moment of the pandemic. (Photo by Ceng Shou Yi / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

However, in other parts of the world it has occurred an opposite situation. While in 2020 the covid-19 barely had an impact among its population and the cases were counted, in 2021, when supposedly the conditions to prevent the spread of the virus are better, (vaccines, more knowledge of the disease, closed borders) are suffering its worst moments of the pandemic. A paradigmatic case is that of Taiwan.

This territory separated from China for seven decades, after the triumph of communism, claims itself as an independent country despite the fact that only two dozen nations in the world consider it as such. In fact, the Asian giant classifies it as a rebellious province which will end up reuniting with mainland China. It is a highly developed state that has become democracy and where rights and freedoms are guaranteed.

As in the rest of the countries, the first cases of coronavirus arrived in March 2020. For about a month contagions were reported, although the daily peak was established in only 22 positives in 24 hours.

Taking into account that the population is 24 million, the figures are extremely low. To put it in context, Spain has approximately twice as many inhabitants and on those dates came to report 400 times more cases, with figures exceeding 8,000 infected daily.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Taiwan has become a benchmark thanks to speed in the application of restrictions and to the exhaustive control of contagions. Although it was a place of maximum risk due to its proximity to China and the frequent trips between the two territories, the authorities reacted and closed the borders very soon.

The strategy was based on conducting massive tests to identify infected people, isolation of those infected and mandatory quarantine for close contacts, as well as imposing the use of a mask and hygiene measures.

Taiwan’s management of the coronavirus has been highly applauded. (Photo by Walid Berrazeg / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The result was a success and until April 2021 Taiwan had just a few hundred cases and only 11 deaths throughout the pandemic. But in May things went wrong. Currently the territory accumulates figures close to 10,000 infections and 166 deaths. Only slightly more than 1,100 people have been recovered, so most cases are currently active.

It’s already three weeks followed by reporting between 400 and 500 daily cases, A still quite small figure compared to other developed countries, but it represents a record in the management of the Taiwanese pandemic and shows that the current wave is very present, putting the region in difficulties. The death toll has also gone up a lot and there have been quite a few days when they have been reported more deaths in 24 hours than in a whole year as a consequence of the pandemic.

Logically, one of the great examples of how to manage the pandemic is suffering a great rebound at a time that theoretically was not so delicate it forces to wonder what happened. The reality is that a series of factors have come together that they have acted like a perfect storm.

Vaccination

The first thing to look atr is vaccination, since in many countries herd immunization has plummeted infections. And the truth is that Taiwan is not doing well with vaccines. The territory barely has received 700,000 so far, which has meant that it can only immunize about 1% of its population.

In these last days, your authorities they have raised their voices against China and they have accused the country of blocking an agreement with BioNTech for the arrival of doses. This delay in herd immunization has helped the spikes to occur.

No immunity

Another important factor has been precisely success over the previous months. The low incidence that the coronavirus has had in the territory has caused that practically nobody in society has developed antibodies against covid-19, a circumstance that makes them more susceptible to falling now that there has been a greater transmission.

In this way, in the face of the spread of contagions, there is almost no one in society who acts as a filter and the virus may progress more quickly just as it did in Spain at the beginning of 2020.

Vaccination in Taiwan is going very slow due to lack of doses. (Photo by Yin-Shan Chiang / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

The incidence of variants

Nor can we forget the fact that the coronavirus in all this time has evolved in order to survive. Thus, the first version originated in China It has nothing to do with the current ones.

The successive variants that have been appearing (British, South African, Indian) They have been characterized by being much more contagious, a factor that has helped to now have more proliferation of cases in Taiwan.

Pandemic fatigue

Finally, we must review the effect that pandemic fatigue can have. From the beginning the Taiwanese were afraid of this pandemic due to the impact it had had that of SARS 2003, a factor that aided the success of deterrence measures.

However, a year later the population is still subject to restrictions despite the fact that the pandemic has barely made its appearance in the territory for whole months with very few cases and no deceased. This situation together with the false security for success in 2020 carries the inhabitants to relax the precautions and this cocktail helps the virus to thrive.

And it is that, as has been well demonstrated, in the absence of vaccines the most useful measures to stop the expansion of the coronavirus They are social distance and the use of a mask. For now, despite the initial successes, this new wave shows that with covid-19 it is not possible to relax for a single moment.

