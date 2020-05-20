By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard

TAIPEI, May 20 (.) – Taiwan cannot accept being part of China under the “one country, two systems” formula, its president, Tsai Ing-wen, said on Wednesday, commenting that they strongly reject the demand for China’s sovereignty, although the president requested that there be talks so that both parties can coexist.

In a speech after being sworn in for his second and last term, Tsai said relations between Taiwan and China had reached a historic tipping point.

“It is the duty of both parties to find ways to coexist in the long term and to avoid intensifying antagonism and differences,” he said.

Tsai and his Progressive Democratic Party won the January presidential and parliamentary elections by an overwhelming majority, vowing not to yield to China, which regards Taiwan as its own territory and will not give up using force to put Taipei at the service of Beijing if necessary.

“Here I want to reiterate the words ‘peace, parity, democracy and dialogue’. We will not accept that the authorities in Beijing use the ‘one country, two systems’ system to lower Taiwan and undermine the ‘status quo’ of current relations. We stand firm on this principle, “said Tsai.

China uses the “one country, two systems” policy, which is supposed to guarantee a high degree of autonomy, to run the former British colony of Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997. China has offered the same treatment to Taiwan, although all the main Taiwanese parties have rejected it.

There was no immediate reaction from Beijing to Tsai’s speech, but it is likely to be poorly received, as Chinese President Xi Jinping has made the “one country, two systems” formula a central pillar of his policy toward Taiwan.

Tsai says Taiwan is an independent state called the Republic of China, its official name, and does not want to be part of the People’s Republic of China ruled from Beijing.

(Information from Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; edited by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Michael Perry; translated by Tomás Cobos)