Taiwan prioritizes chip production over irrigated farmland amid drought

Taiwan is experiencing one of the worst droughts in the country in the last 50 years. A situation that is adding extra pressure to the supply of components and that leads manufacturers to warn that there will continue to be a shortage of components.

The government of the country has decided suspend irrigation of farmland to give priority to chip factories, which have to use a lot of water for their production.

For getting an idea. in 2019, TSMC’s facilities in Hsinchu consumed 63,000 tons of water per day, according to the company. This accounts for more than 10 percent of the supply from two local reservoirs, Baoshan and Baoshan Second Reservoir.

Why chips are prioritized

The Taiwan Water Resources Agency has decided to suspend these irrigation in order to ensure that the country’s semiconductor industry can continue to operate in the midst of this drought.

Wang Yi-Feng, deputy director of the agency, explained to the New York Times that they are prioritizing chip production over agriculture because, otherwise, it would be a losing situation for everyone, including for example rice farmers, which would continue to have low yields despite access to irrigation.

Of course, it seems that the authorities are going to compensate farmers for the loss of income, although this agricultural industry is concerned that some of its clients will finally be left with the suppliers they must find now.

The decision of the government of suspending irrigation will affect some 74,000 hectares of agricultural land. The last time Taiwan suspended large-scale irrigation to save water was in 2015.

A geopolitical problem

The situation in Taiwan once again brings to the table everyone’s dependence on the semiconductor industry that comes from Asia.

Just a few days ago, the CEO of Intel considered this situation “unacceptable” and announced the investment in more factories, both in the United States and in Europe. A measure that the semiconductor industry also demands.

The European Union is allocating part of its common funds to the creation of its own semiconductor industry to avoid this great Asian dependence.